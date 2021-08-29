Ed Asner Remembered by Josh Gad, Jon Cryer and More: ‘I Am Heartbroken to Say Goodbye’

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Ed Asner on Sunday, reflecting on a career that not only left a mark in television and animation but also in the history of Hollywood labor.



In his illustrious career, Asner won seven Emmys, five of them for his iconic performance as Lou Grant on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and the spinoff “Lou Grant.” For younger fans, he was known for playing the voices of Hudson on the Disney cult classic “Gargoyles” and Carl Fredricksen in the Pixar Oscar winner “Up,” as well as Santa Claus in the Will Ferrell comedy “Elf” and other Christmas movies and specials.



But along with this, Asner served as president of the Screen Actors Guild during its pivotal strike in 1980, which led to a dramatic 32% increase in minimum salaries. His outspoken activism as a democratic socialist led to clashes with right-wing actors in Hollywood, including Charlton Heston, who once called him “communist swine.”

In his tribute to Asner, Jon Cryer quoted a very famous line Asner’s Lou Grant said to Mary Richards on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”: “Hey, you’ve got spunk! I hate spunk.” Cryer added, “A great performer and a great guy. Working with him and learning from him was an honor.”

“His life was charity. His commitment to reform, to the betterment of society and a better life for everybody,” Keith Olbermann said. “That series, ‘Lou Grant,’wasn’t just good newspaper drama. Each “news story” they wove into the plot was one that didn’t get enough attention in real life.”

“Ed Asner won seven Emmys, helped organize a labor strike, played Santa Claus, voiced a Jedi, and that’s maybe like 2% of the things he did. Absolute legend,” tweeted writer Mike Drucker.

Disney fans and actors commemorated Asner’s legacy by sharing scenes from “Up,” including the ending where Asner’s Carl bestows a treasured heirloom from his late wife to his young companion, Russell. Asner’s final role was reprising Carl in “Dug Days,” a series of “Up” shorts featuring Carl’s dog, Dug, that is set to be released this Wednesday.



“He was a Legend, a beautiful soul and a truly brilliant actor. Love you sir!” tweeted “Frozen” star Josh Gad, whom Asner worked with on the Apple TV+ show “Central Park.” “We will miss down here, but smiling that you are have fittingly gone Up.”



I am heartbroken to say goodbye to our friend #EdAsner who graced #CentralParkTV as the voice of Bitsy’s brother Ambrose. He was a Legend, a beautiful soul and a truly brilliant actor. Love you sir! We will miss down here, but smiling that you are have fittingly gone Up. pic.twitter.com/EAjuW9a3J5 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 29, 2021

Had the privilege of locking eyes with #EdAsner on Studio 60 and it meant a lot to me because I grew up loving him and he was one of those rare actors who just shot straight. He couldn’t help it. Rest In Peace, sir. Well done. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) August 29, 2021

Ed Asner died. Respect to a true foe of the death penalty, no matter who, no matter the crime. He understood that when you execute the Dylan Roofs of the world, it only strengthens a machinery that feasts disproportionately on Black and brown folks and almost always the poor. RIP — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) August 29, 2021

Ed Asner, who won seven Emmy awards including five for the unforgettable role of Lou Grant, has passed away. He was a giant on the screen, and a philanthropist, too. A man of true heart and talent. He will be missed. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 29, 2021

A tweet from Ed Asner in May (2021):



“Tell the gang I will see them in a bit.”



brb crying… https://t.co/qCTCYPXbkg — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 29, 2021

Ed Asner was a difficult dude, a grump, a shittalker, and one of the primary reasons actors have health benefits.



Miss you already, Ed. Rest In Power https://t.co/BIuwRhXW9j — Andy Cobb (@AndyCobb) August 29, 2021

Oh Ed Asner Rest In Peace and power friend. what a truly good and honorable human you were .gratitude for all you did for the screen Actors Guild ,when it was a true Union bless you. @Frances_Fisher @EllenBarkin — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) August 29, 2021

RIP Ed Asner 😪



Was privileged to be interning on a show many years ago that he guest starred on. Funny, warm, and gracious. One of TV's all-time greats.



One of his most famous on-screen moments… pic.twitter.com/6PCDrZyVFC — Dan Signer (@DanSigner) August 29, 2021

It seems that Ed Asner has passed. Although he had a long, glorious run, I am gutted. What a brilliant, kind and noble man. I recently sent Ed two portraits, asking him to keep one as a gift and, if he would be so kind, to sign and return the other. He did not disappoint. pic.twitter.com/Ld689hD9b8 — Ande Parks (@andeparks) August 29, 2021

RIP Ed Asner. A great star and a great labor leader. pic.twitter.com/bfTVUNRZ0C — David A. Goodman (@DavidAGoodman) August 29, 2021

So sorry to learn of Ed Asner’s passing. I grew up watching Ed as Lou Grant, loved him as the voice of Carl Fredrickson in #Up and thought he was the best Santa the screen has ever seen in #Elf#RIPEdAsner https://t.co/MipAAd9zij — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 29, 2021