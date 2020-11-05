Eddie Hassell Murder Suspect Arrested in Texas

Police in Texas have made an arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of 30-year-old actor Eddie Hassell.

According to the Associated Press, D’jon Antone, 18 was arrested on Wednesday at his home in Dallas and charged with capital murder. He is being held at the Grand Prairie Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

Police say that Hassell was visiting a friend at a Grand Prairie apartment complex when he was shot while going out to his car to retrieve something. A car was stolen but Hassell was not in the car at the time.

“He was just a victim of wrong place, wrong time,” a police spokesperson said.

Best known for appearing on the Lifetime TV series “Devious Maids,” Hassell first broke out with a supporting role in the 2015 NBC series “Surface” as Phil Nance, the best friend of a teenager played by Carter Jenkins, who finds an egg off the coast of the Carolinas that hatches into an aquatic lizard with mysterious powers. Phil helps Carter’s character take care of the creature, naming it “Nim.”

Hassell also had a bit role in the 2010 dramedy “The Kids Are All Right,” which earned a Best Picture Oscar nomination, and Joshua Michael Sterns’ 2013 Steve Jobs biopic “Jobs.”

In addition, he had a recurring role in 2013 episodes of the Lifetime series “Devious Maids,” as well as cameos on shows like “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” “Southland” and “Bones.”