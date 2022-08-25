Eddie Jackson is helming a new series for Food Network — “Outchef’d” — and the competition, between skilled home cooks, will be not only fierce, but surprising. In fact, the new show, which TheWrap has exclusive details about, will surprise home cooks who turn up for an audition only to end up in head-to-head competition against a world-renowned chef.

The competition brings the heat (thanks to the pressure of the surprise) and starts off with with a star-ingredient themed cooking round.

Jackson will then take to the streets to find a panel of six individuals to blindly taste the dishes. To even the playing field, the home chef has to receive only one vote to win a $5,000 prize.

Star chefs competing against the home cooks are Eric Adjepong, Anne Burrell, Maneet Chauhan, Scott Conant, Tiffani Faison, Amanda Freitag, Alex Guarnaschelli, Antonia Lofaso, Marc Murphy and Geoffrey Zakarian.

“This series is the ultimate in wish-fulfillment for the Food Network fan who suddenly becomes the star of the show,” Jane Latman, president of Home & Food Content and Streaming at Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a statement. “Some viewers watch cooking competitions and think — I can do that! In ‘Outchef’d,’ we truly put that to the test and give these talented cooks a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete against a superstar chef.”

The all-new cooking competition series will premiere on the network and discovery+ on Sept. 27 with two back-to-back episodes.