Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler, Tiffany Haddish and more comedians have signed on to perform comedy sets from home for the “Feeding America Comedy Festival.”

Put together by Bryon Allen through Entertainment Studios, the television division of his Allen Media Group, the charity event is seeking to raise money for Feeding America and is co-produced by Funny or Die.

The event will live-stream on the Allen Media Group television networks Comedy.TV and The Weather Channel and on the free streaming service app Local Now from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 9.

Here are the rest of the comedians scheduled to perform, with more still to be announced: Kevin Hart, Billy Crystal, Marlon Wayans, Howie Mandel, Brad Garrett, Taraji P. Henson, Louie Anderson, Margaret Cho, Kenan Thompson, Marc Maron, Jon Lovitz, Caroline Rhea, Billy Gardell, Tim Meadows, Jamie Kennedy, Bill Engvall, Sheryl Underwood, Chris Rock, and Allen himself.

Viewers will be encouraged to donate to Feeding America at www.feedingamerica.org.

“In partnership with Feeding America, my comedian friends and all of us at Allen Media Group are pleased to announce this global live-streaming comedy event on May 9th,” Allen said. “Laughter is often the best medicine, and we are extremely motivated to bring attention to issues of food insecurity, and to assist in providing meals to families across the country who are financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“The coronavirus pandemic and the economic downturn it has created is shining a light on the fragile nature of people’s household budgets,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, a nationwide network of 200 food banks. “Millions more of our neighbors are turning to food banks for help and we cannot thank Byron Allen and Allen Media Group enough for their support to raise funds and awareness of our work.”