Eddie Murphy Was Hurt by ‘SNL’ Joke About His Film Career: ‘That’s Why I Didn’t Go Back for Years’

Eddie Murphy was hurt by David Spade’s jokes at his expense during a December 1995 sketch on “Saturday Night Live,” the comedian reveals in his documentary “Being Eddie,” which was released on Netflix this week.

“It’s like your alma mater taking a shot at you,” Murphy explains in the doc. During a December 9, 1995, sketch, Spade was telling jokes about pop culture news at the time when a photo of Murphy from his box office bomb “Vampire in Brooklyn” popped up on screen.

“Look, children, it’s a falling star. Make a wish,” Spade quipped.

“The audience there said ‘boo,’ and hissed him for saying it,” Murphy says of the moment. “I was hurt. My feelings was hurt.”

He also elaborates on “all of those channels that the joke has to go through” and said, “If there was a joke like that right now, and it was about some other SNL cast member, and it was about how f‑‑ed up their career was, it would get shot down. The producers look at you, ‘You can’t, you’re not saying that joke.’”

“I wasn’t like, f‑‑‑ David Spade. I was like, oh, f‑‑‑ ‘SNL’. F‑‑‑ y’all. How y’all gonna do this s‑‑‑? That’s what y’all think of me? Oh, you dirty motherf‑‑‑er,” he adds. “And that’s why I didn’t go back for years.”

Murphy eventually returned to the show in 2019, something he described as a “great experience. My creative energy, everything had been turned back up to 10.”