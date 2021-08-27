Eddie Murphy Joins Jonah Hill, Kenya Barris Comedy Feature at Netflix

Eddie Murphy is set to star opposite Jonah Hill in an untitled comedy feature at Netflix which will mark the directorial debut of “Blackish” creator Kenya Barris, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Hill and Barris also collaborated on writing the script and will both produce the project as well. Barris will produce via his Khalabo Ink Society banner and Hill will produce via the actor’s Strong Babybanner, along with Kevin Misher for Misher Films.

The move reunites Murphy with Barris, a writer on Murphy’s “Coming 2 America,” the comedy sequel to the comedian’s 1980s classic that proved to be a big streaming hit for Amazon earlier this year.

Although plot details are being kept under wraps, the untitled project is said to be an incisive examination of modern love and family dynamics and how clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences shape and affect relationships. Murphy and Hill will find themselves on opposite sides of some of those divides.

E. Brian Dobbins, Strong Baby’s Matt Dines and Ali Goodwin, and Andy Berman are the executive producers.

Murphy, who last starred in “Coming 2 America,” is currently prepping another sequel to “Beverly Hills Cop.” Murphy is repped by WME and ML Management.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.