Celebrity tributes to Eddie Van Halen began pouring in on Tuesday in the wake of news that the legendary rock guitarist and Van Halen founder had died earlier that day after losing battle with cancer at the age of 65.

His son, Wolf Van Halen, confirmed his father’s passing and said that his “heart is broken” and that he doesn’t think he’ll “ever fully recover from this loss.”

In turn, Wolf’s mother, the actress Valerie Bertinelli who was married to Eddie from 1981 to 2007, commented several broken heart emojis.

Also Read: Eddie Van Halen, Legendary Guitarist, Dies at 65

Fellow rock legend Billy Idol also weighed in, writing, “Rest in peace guitar legend Eddie Van Halen… We will miss you.”

Heavy metal band Pantera also mourned the loss, writing, “RIP Eddie Van Halen. Van Halen were a tremendous influence on both Vinnie & Dime & Pantera. Hopefully they are all rocking out together now!”

Comedian David Spade posted a heartfelt message on Instagram:”Brutal. Cant tell you how much I was into this guy and Van Halen growing up. #rip”

Also Read: Clark Middleton, 'Twin Peaks' and 'Blacklist' Actor, Dies at 63 From West Nile Virus

“Two of the best hours of my life were spent chatting with Eddie Van Halen,” wrote late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. “A great musician, yes – also a funny and lovely guy who will be missed terribly. Sending love to Janie, Wolf, Alex & all those who loved him.”

Another comedian, Dane Cook, also responded to Wolf’s post with a sentimental message, writing, “Your father had such a huge influence on the world man. I know you and he heard this a zillion times but as a kid his level of dedication to being a master craftsman made me think I could do something with my life too.”

Director Paul Feig wrote, “Just when you think 2020 couldn’t suck more. What is there to say about Eddie except he changed the face of rock music. I’ll never forget the first time I heard Eruption as a teen. My mind never recovered. RIP Eddie. And also Rest In Rock.”

See more tributes below.

💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 — Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) October 6, 2020

Just when you think 2020 couldn’t suck more. What is there to say about Eddie except he changed the face of rock music. I’ll never forget the first time I heard Eruption as a teen. My mind never recovered. RIP Eddie. And also Rest In Rock. 🤟 https://t.co/DtcbFPfx7k — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) October 6, 2020

I will be playing your fathers music all day today and reminiscing of all the amazing memories #VanHalen brought to my life. Condolences to your family and the family of fellow fans. — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) October 6, 2020

Two of the best hours of my life were spent chatting with Eddie Van Halen. A great musician, yes – also a funny and lovely guy who will be missed terribly. Sending love to Janie, Wolf, Alex & all those who loved him. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 6, 2020

Wow I'm sorry to his family, loved ones, all of us. What a tragic tragic loss. Not one single person reading this will feel anything other than the floor dropping out beneath them. I know we all wish him happy trails until we meet again but I'm so sad. God Bless Eddie Van Halen https://t.co/Os7y23Vvyp — Martha Quinn Ⓥ (@MarthaQuinn) October 6, 2020

omg. 😢 I went through a huge Van Halen phase. RIP Eddie. https://t.co/JuudF5xFHo — Kat Corbett (@KatCorbett) October 6, 2020

Omg…RIP, Edward…Our Thoughts Are Prayers Are With Your Family, Friends & Fans…What An Incredible Loss…Truly An Astonishing Musician…💔💔💔

Eddie Van Halen Dead at 65 from Cancer https://t.co/oA0P9VrnGp — David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) October 6, 2020

RIP Eddie Van Halen. In related news, fuck 2020. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 6, 2020

RIP Eddie Van Halen. Van Halen were a tremendous influence on both Vinnie & Dime & Pantera. Hopefully they are all rocking out together now! pic.twitter.com/XtnL33aGsd — Pantera (@Pantera) October 6, 2020