Eddie Van Halen Mourned by Billy Idol, Valerie Bertinelli and More: ‘He Changed the Face of Rock Music’

Legendary rock guitarist died of cancer Tuesday at 65

| October 6, 2020 @ 1:20 PM Last Updated: October 6, 2020 @ 1:33 PM
Celebrity tributes to Eddie Van Halen began pouring in on Tuesday in the wake of news that the legendary rock guitarist and Van Halen founder had died earlier that day after losing battle with cancer at the age of 65.

His son, Wolf Van Halen, confirmed his father’s passing and said that his “heart is broken” and that he doesn’t think he’ll “ever fully recover from this loss.”

In turn, Wolf’s mother, the actress Valerie Bertinelli who was married to Eddie from 1981 to 2007, commented several broken heart emojis.

Fellow rock legend Billy Idol also weighed in, writing, “Rest in peace guitar legend Eddie Van Halen…  We will miss you.”

Heavy metal band Pantera also mourned the loss, writing, “RIP Eddie Van Halen. Van Halen were a tremendous influence on both Vinnie & Dime & Pantera. Hopefully they are all rocking out together now!”

Comedian David Spade posted a heartfelt message on Instagram:”Brutal. Cant tell you how much I was into this guy and Van Halen growing up. #rip”

“Two of the best hours of my life were spent chatting with Eddie Van Halen,” wrote late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. “A great musician, yes – also a funny and lovely guy who will be missed terribly. Sending love to Janie, Wolf, Alex & all those who loved him.”

Another comedian, Dane Cook, also responded to Wolf’s post with a sentimental message, writing, “Your father had such a huge influence on the world man. I know you and he heard this a zillion times but as a kid his level of dedication to being a master craftsman made me think I could do something with my life too.”

Director Paul Feig wrote, “Just when you think 2020 couldn’t suck more. What is there to say about Eddie except he changed the face of rock music. I’ll never forget the first time I heard Eruption as a teen. My mind never recovered. RIP Eddie. And also Rest In Rock.”

