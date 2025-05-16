‘Eddington’ World Premiere Hits Cannes Carpet With Phoenix, Pascal, Stone and More | Photos

Ari Aster made his Cannes Film Festival debut Friday with the world premiere of his latest psychological nightmare — this time a Western set in COVID times — on Friday. “Eddington” reunites the “Hereditary,” “Midsommar” and “Beau Is Afraid” filmmaker with the latter film’s Joaquin Phoenix. Emma Stone, Pedro Pascal and Austin Butler also star.
Aster has become known as a master of the psychological horror genre following his breakout film “Hereditary,” an intense look at the consequences of inherited family trauma, in 2018. In “Eddington,” Phoenix plays local sheriff Joe Cross in a small town in New Mexico during the 2020 COVID pandemic. Cross comes to a head with Pedro Pascal’s Ted Garcia, the town’s mayor who leads the community into a world of chaos with his questionable decision-making. The film explores the power of fake news, the fragility of community and how conspiracy theories can lead to a rabbit hole that is hard to climb out of. TheWrap’s review of the feature Friday called it a “Risqué Fantasia on National Themes.”
Joining Aster, Phoenix, Pascal, Stone, Butler and the rest of the “Eddington” cast on the Cannes red carpet Friday were none other than Angelina Jolie, Natalie Portman, Harris Dickinson (whose “Triangle of Sadness” just won the festival’s Palme d’Or top prize in 2022), Julia Garner, Joel Edgerton and more.
"Eddington" is set to hit theaters on July 18.