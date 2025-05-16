‘Eddington’ World Premiere Hits Cannes Carpet With Phoenix, Pascal, Stone and More | Photos

Ari Aster’s new psychological, COVID-set Western also gained fans in attendees Natalie Portman and Angelina Jolie

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 16: (L-R) Cameron Mann, Matt Gomez Hidaka, Amelie Hoeferle, Micheal Ward, Emma Stone, Luke Grimes, Mayor of Cannes David Lisnard, Austin Butler, Ari Aster, Joaquin Phoenix, Lars Knudsen, Pedro Pascal and Clifton Collins attend the "Eddington" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
"Eddington" holds its world premiere at the 2025 Canne Film Festival. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Ari Aster made his Cannes Film Festival debut Friday with the world premiere of his latest psychological nightmare — this time a Western set in COVID times — on Friday. “Eddington” reunites the “Hereditary,” “Midsommar” and “Beau Is Afraid” filmmaker with the latter film’s Joaquin Phoenix. Emma Stone, Pedro Pascal and Austin Butler also star.

Aster has become known as a master of the psychological horror genre following his breakout film “Hereditary,” an intense look at the consequences of inherited family trauma, in 2018. In “Eddington,” Phoenix plays local sheriff Joe Cross in a small town in New Mexico during the 2020 COVID pandemic. Cross comes to a head with Pedro Pascal’s Ted Garcia, the town’s mayor who leads the community into a world of chaos with his questionable decision-making. The film explores the power of fake news, the fragility of community and how conspiracy theories can lead to a rabbit hole that is hard to climb out of. TheWrap’s review of the feature Friday called it a “Risqué Fantasia on National Themes.”

Eddington
Joining Aster, Phoenix, Pascal, Stone, Butler and the rest of the “Eddington” cast on the Cannes red carpet Friday were none other than Angelina Jolie, Natalie Portman, Harris Dickinson (whose “Triangle of Sadness” just won the festival’s Palme d’Or top prize in 2022), Julia Garner, Joel Edgerton and more.

“Eddington” is set to hit theaters on July 18. Keep scrolling for TheWrap’s full red carpet coverage and photos from this buzzy world premiere.

Cast and crew of “Eddington”

Pedro Pascal, Micheal Ward, Joaquin Phoenix, Cannes 2025, Eddington
CANNES, FRANCE – Pedro Pascal, Micheal Ward and Joaquin Phoenix attend the “Eddington” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone, Austin Butler, Cannes 2025, Eddington
Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone and Austin Butler (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)
Ari Aster, Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Eddington, Cannes 2025
Ari Aster, Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
Clifton Collins, Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone, Austin Butler
Clifton Collins, Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone and Austin Butler (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
Austin Butler, Emma Stone, Pedro Pascal, Eddington, Cannes 2025
Austin Butler, Emma Stone and Pedro Pascal (Photo by Miguel Medina/AFP via Getty Images)
Cameron Mann, Matt Gomez Hidaka, Amelie Hoeferle, Micheal Ward, Emma Stone, Luke Grimes, Mayor of Cannes David Lisnard, Austin Butler, Ari Aster, Joaquin Phoenix, Lars Knudsen, Pedro Pascal and Clifton Collins, Eddington
Cameron Mann, Matt Gomez Hidaka, Amelie Hoeferle, Micheal Ward, Emma Stone, Luke Grimes, Mayor of Cannes David Lisnard, Austin Butler, Ari Aster, Joaquin Phoenix, Lars Knudsen, Pedro Pascal and Clifton Collins (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Lars Knudsen, Joaquin Phoenix, Ari Aster, Eddington, Cannes 2025
Lars Knudsen, Joaquin Phoenix and Ari Aster (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
Joaquin Phoenix , Eddington, Cannes 2025
Joaquin Phoenix (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
Ari Aster, Pedro Pasca, Cannes 2025, Eddington
Ari Aster and Pedro Pascal (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
Emma Stone, Pedro Pascal, Eddington, Cannes 2025
Emma Stone and Pedro Pascal (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie, Eddington, Cannes 2025
Angelina Jolie (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
Angelina Jolie, Eddington, Cannes 2025
Angelina Jolie (Photo by Bertrand Guay/AFP via Getty Images)
Angelina Jolie, Eddington, Cannes 2025
Angelina Jolie (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman, Eddington, Cannes 2025
Natalie Portman (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Natalie Portman, Eddington, Cannes 2025
Natalie Portman (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
Natalie Portman, Eddington, Cannes 2025
Natalie Portman (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio, Eddington, Cannes 2025
Alessandra Ambrosio (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung, Eddington, Cannes 2025
Alexa Chung (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Ariana Greenblatt

Ariana Greenblatt, Eddington, Cannes 2025
Ariana Greenblatt (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Harris Dickinson

Harris Dickinson, Cannes 2025, Eddington
Harris Dickinson (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Julia Garner

Julia Garner
Julia Garner (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Joel Edgerton

Joel Edgerton, Eddington, Cannes 2025
Joel Edgerton (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Joel Edgerton, Cannes 2025, Eddignton
Joel Edgerton (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Lux Pascal

Lux Pascal, Eddington, Cannes 2025
Lux Pascal (Photo by JB Lacroix/FilmMagic)
Lux Pascal, Eddington, Cannes 2025
Lux Pascal (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Wan Qianhui

Wan Qianhui
Wan Qianhui (Photo by Miguel Medina / AFP)

Cinta Laura Kiehl

Cinta Laura Kiehl, Eddington, Cannes 2025
Cinta Laura Kiehl (Photo by Valery Hache / AFP)

Tarina Patel

Tarina Patel, Eddington, Cannes 2025
Tarina Patel (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Zarina Yeva

Zarina Yeva, Eddington, Cannes 2025
Zarina Yeva (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Rawdah Mohamed

Rawdah Mohamed, Eddington, Cannes 2025
Rawdah Mohamed (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
Rawdah Mohamed, Cannes 2025, Eddington
Rawdah Mohamed (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Marlijn Hoek

Marlijn Hoek, Cannes 2025, Eddington
Marlijn Hoek (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Flora Coquerel

Flora Coquerel, Eddington, Cannes 2025
Flora Coquerel (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
Flora Coquerel, Eddington, Cannes 2025
Flora Coquerel (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Cannes jury members Leïla Slimani and Alba Rohrwache

Jury Members Leïla Slimani and Alba Rohrwache, Cannes 2025, Eddington
Leïla Slimani and Alba Rohrwacher (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Simran Balarjain

Simran Balarjain, Cannes 2025, Eddington
Simran Balarjain (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Tiffany Tang

Tiffany Tang, Eddington, Cannes 2025
Tiffany Tang (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Engfa Waraha

Engfa Waraha, Eddington, Cannes 2025
Engfa Waraha (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Lady Victoria Hervey

Lady Victoria Hervey, Eddington, Cannes 2025
Lady Victoria Hervey (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Doukissa Nomikou Theodoridi

Doukissa Nomikou Theodoridi, Eddington, Cannes 2025
Doukissa Nomikou Theodoridi (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Marina Ruy Barbosa

Marina Ruy Barbosa, Eddington, Cannes 2025
Marina Ruy Barbosa(Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Yin Lichuan

Yin Lichuan, Eddington, Cannes 2025
Yin Lichuan (R) and a guest (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Caroline Nest

Caroline Nest< Cannes 2025, Eddington
Caroline Nest (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
Jury President Juliette Binoche attends the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. (Credit: Getty Images)
