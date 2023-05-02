Eileen Saki, Who Played Owner of Rose’s Bar on ‘M*A*S*H,’ Dies at 79

Eileen Saki, who appeared in several iconic late-’70s television shows and for years played the owner of Rose’s Bar on “M*A*S*H,” has died, her rep confirmed Tuesday. She was 79.

Saki, who was born and raised in Japan, “passed away peacefully in Los Angeles yesterday, May 1,” her rep Camilla Pines told TheWrap on Tuesday. Pines said Saki, who survived a lung cancer diagnosis in 2004, had recently “got a second chance at auditioning and working in the industry that she loved so much,” even shooting a couple of big commercial projects before her January diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.

“She was often recognized by face or even just voice by people who knew they knew her ‘from somewhere’ – and loved talking to young actors about the journey,” Pines said.

On “M*A*S*H,” Saki played Rosie, the back-talking proprietor of the 4077’s favorite after-work haunt, which was based on a real Korean War-time bar in Seoul. She was featured in eight episodes during the series’ run, though the character was played by a different actor in parts of the first two seasons.

Saki appeared on an array of now-iconic shows, including “CHiPs,” “Good Times,” “The Greatest American Hero” and “Gimme a Break!” She also scored small roles in films like “Splash” and Mel Brooks’ “History of the World: Part I.”

She is survived by her husband Bob Borgen.