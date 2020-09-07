A gender reveal party gone awry sparked a California wildfire that has ravaged more than 7,000 acres, according to Cal Fire officials on Sunday night.

The El Dorado Fire — one of three major wildfires impacting the state right now — was sparked by a “smoke generating pyrotechnic device” on Saturday, according to state officials. The fire started in El Dorado Ranch Park and soon spread to Yucaipa Ridge, a ridge in San Bernardino County separating Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls from the city of Yucaipa. As of Monday morning, the fire was 5% contained, according to Cal Fire.

No charges have been filed yet.

“Cal Fire reminds the public that with the dry conditions and critical fire weather, it doesn’t take much to start a wildfire”, Cal Fire said in a press release. “Those responsible for starting fires due to negligence or illegal activity can be held financially and criminally responsible.”

The following communities were ordered to evacuate this weekend, according to ABC 7: Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Oak Glen and North Bench Yucaipa. More than 500 firefighters and rescue personnel have responded to the El Dorado Fire.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in San Bernardino County due to the blaze. The state of emergency also applies to Fresno, Madera and Mariposa counties, where the Creek Fire is burning, as well as San Diego County, which is being impacted by the El Dorado Fire and Valley Fire. The Creek Fire, primarily impacting the Sierra Nevada Mountains, has burned more than 45,000 acres and is 0% contained as of Monday morning, per Cal Fire; the fire started near Shaver Lake on Friday night. About 10,000 acres have been hit by the Valley Fire, which is 1% contained as of Monday morning, according to Cal Fire.

Check out some video of the fire from the Yucaipa Police Department from Sunday afternoon below:

Updated Evacuation Order. North of Yucaipa Blvd. and east of Bryant. Please use caution and leave the area. #ElDoradoFire @CALFIREBDU pic.twitter.com/DOSKq4vS30 — Yucaipa Police (@YucaipaPD) September 6, 2020

