Mitch McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, is calling on the press to stop reporting on Donald Trump’s “racist taunt” about her, saying the media wouldn’t repeat offensive slurs like the N-word if the tables were turned.

On Thursday, Chao — who served as Trump’s Secretary of Transportation during his term — sat down with CNN to discuss the ongoing Southwest Airlines drama. She was then asked about her thoughts on Trump’s recent racist comments about her on the social media platform Truth Social on Wednesday.

Chao touched on Trump’s words and the media’s point of reporting on his “racist taunts,” saying if it were the N-word the media wouldn’t repeat it.

“Well, I think it is very helpful if the media does not repeat that racist tweet,” Chao said. “If it were the N-word, or any other word, the media would not repeat it. But the media continuously repeats his racist taunt. And so, he’s trying to get a rise out of us. He says all sorts of outrageous things, and I don’t make a point of answering any of one of them.”

“Something is going on with Mitch McConnell and all of the terrible and virtually automatic “surrenders” he makes to the Marxist Democrats, like on the $1.7 Trillion ‘Ominous Bill.’ Could have killed it using the Debt Ceiling, or made it MUCH better in the Republican House. Nobody can be this stupid,” Trump said in his post before using a derogatory nickname for Chao.