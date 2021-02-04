Elaine Chin, formerly the senior vice president of narrative film at Participant, has joined Warner Bros.’ studio Stage 13 as its head of scripted content, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

In the role, Chin will lead the Stage 13 scripted creative team and its slate of development projects and original productions in short-form, half-hour and one-hour episodic, and feature formats.

Stage 13 launched in late 2017. Its scripted series have received six Emmy nominations. The studio is behind The CW’s “Two Sentence Horror Stories” and Netflix’s “Special.” The latter of those two is responsible for two-thirds of those Emmy nods. Stage 13 also produces Netflix’s “It’s Bruno!” and “I Love Bekka & Lucy.” Stage 13’s head of unscripted is Shari Scorca. Its head of production is Jenny McNicholas.

“We’re thrilled to have Elaine join the Stage 13 team at such a key inflection point in accelerating and amplifying multidimensional stories and storytellers while blazing the most innovative, successful paths forward,” Diana Mogollón, Stage 13’s senior vice president and general manager, told TheWrap. “Elaine’s vast industry expertise in all media platforms is a tremendous asset to Stage 13’s strategic growth across our diverse slate of distinctive projects. Together, we’re laser-focused on super-serving the highly influential yet under-represented consumers who have an insatiable desire to see and hear their stories. It’s amazing to have such a passionate creative and business kindred spirit lead our scripted narrative efforts as we continue championing an array of the most talented fresh voices on the horizon. Elaine’s exquisite tastemaker sensibilities and deep bench of artist/filmmaker relationships from around the globe is second to none.”

“Throughout my career, I have always sought out opportunities to work with talented creators with unique and compelling voices – and with organizations at the forefront of change and advancement in the entertainment industry,” Chin added. “Breaking ground, creating new forms of content, and finding new talent have always been my core missions. So, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to utilize the full range of my skills and experience working with Stage 13, whose creative vision and innovative spirit I’ve always admired.”

Before her tenure at Participant, Chin was vice president Walt Disney Studios’ production for China. She’s also worked at Justin Lin’s Barnstorm Pictures, 20th Century Fox and HBO.