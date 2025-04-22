Is the Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remaster Available to Play?

After weeks of all-but-confirmed speculation, the “Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion” remaster is finally happening. The highly anticipated game is available to play on Tuesday.

Bethesda Softworks announced on Tuesday on their Twitch and YouTube accounts that the remake not only existed, but that it was dropping with the rapidity that fans had hoped. The project has long been asked for while fans eagerly await the next true entry in the “Elder Scrolls” franchise. It was first hinted at when a Bethesda release schedule was leaked during the FTC and Microsoft trial back in 2023. Speculation heated back up in previous weeks and now the announcement has been made official.

Here’s what we know about when the game will be available and who can play it.

When will “Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remaster” be available?

Bethesda announced that the leaks were real and the release was closer than fans expected. “Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remaster” drops today, April 22.

What platforms will the game be available on?

The “Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remaster” is already available to play on Steam and Xbox Series X/S.

What is “Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion”?

The original game was released on PC and Xbox 360 in March 2006 and landed on the PlayStation 3 in 2007. Like the title states, it’s the fourth entry in the popular “Elder Scrolls” RPG fantasy series. “Oblivion” takes place in the province of Cyrodiil and focuses on a fight against a cult known as Mythic Dawn as they plan to open portals to the demonic realm of Oblivion.