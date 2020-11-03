trump biden election ratings preview

Why This Year’s Election Night Ratings Won’t Be a Repeat of 2016 Highs

by | November 3, 2020 @ 12:09 PM

Unless the polls are wrong, but that never happens

Election Night 2020 ought to be no Election Night 2016. By that, we mean TV ratings are likely to be lower this time.

Four years ago, Election Night 2016 drew 71.4 million viewers across 13 networks, according to Nielsen, which was 4.6 million more than 2012 but down 100,000 viewers from the recorded high in 2008. That year, when Barack Obama was first elected to the highest office in the country, 71.5 million Americans tuned in to the historic moment.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

