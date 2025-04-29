Electronic Arts Lays Off Over 300 Employees, Cancels Next ‘Titanfall’ Game

Electronic Arts, the mega video game publisher known for publishing the Madden and The Sims video game franchises, has reportedly canceled its upcoming “Titanfall” video game as well as cut more than 300 employees from its staff in layoffs both at EA and its developer Respawn Entertainment.

“As part of our continued focus on our long-term strategic priorities, we’ve made select changes within our organization that more effectively aligns teams and allocates resources in service of driving future growth,” an EA spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday, per reports. “We are treating our people with care and respect throughout this process, working to minimize impacts by helping affected employees explore new opportunities within the company when possible and providing support during the transition.”

On Tuesday, Respawn’s official X account shared a post detailing how it would be stepping away from “two early-stage incubation projects” as well as making “targeted team adjustments across ‘Apex Legends’ and ‘Star Wars Jedi.’”

According to Bloomberg, who was first to report the news, one-third of the staff cuts were made at Respawn.

“These decisions aren’t easy, and we are deeply grateful to every teammate affected — their creativity and contributions have helped build Respawn into what it is today,” the message reads. “We offering meaningful support to those impacted, including exploring new opportunities within EA.”

Respawn continued: “Looking ahead, our commitment to player-first experiences remains unchanged. Innovation has always been at the core of Respawn’s identity, and it continues to drive how we build the future — from evolving live experiences to crafting new worlds and stories. For ‘Apex Legends,’ that means not just delivering competitive, innovative seasons — but expanding what ‘Apex’ can be. While the team will continue to refine gameplay and bring new ideas to upcoming seasons, we’re also investing in what’s next for the franchise – exploring bold experiences that push the boundaries of competitive play while staying true to the spirit of competition, creativity and integrity that our community expects. Within the Star Wars universe, we’re excited to keep building new stories — with the next chapter of the ‘Star Wars Jedi’ series aiming to raise the bar again for storytelling and gameplay.”

