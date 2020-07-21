Elisabeth Moss has signed a joint first-look deal with Fox 21 and Hulu that includes a starring role in an upcoming anthology, “Black Match.”

“Black Match” is described by the studio as a “psychosexual neo-noir thriller set in modern day Los Angeles.” The series will be produced under Moss’s newly-launched production company, Love & Squalor. Moss has partnered with Lindsey McManus, who will serve as president of Film & TV. McManus most recently ran Diablo Cody’s, Vita Vera Films.

“I am so excited to have formed this company and established this partnership with Lindsey to find material ourselves and have real ownership as producers. We want to develop strong, unique stories for the big and small screen that we feel are inclusive and represent the world that we all see around us,” Moss said. “We are very proud of the slate that we are building, comprised of projects that run the gamut from broad, commercial fare to darker, more challenging works. Craig Erwich and Hulu have been amazing partners on The Handmaid’s Tale these past 3 seasons and I am thrilled to be starting a creative partnership with Bert Salke and everyone at Fox 21.”

“Black Match” joins UCP’s “Candy” as upcoming series starring Moss. In “Candy,” Moss will star as Candy Montgomery, the infamous Texas murderer. “The Handmaid’s Tale’s” fourth season was delayed until next year due to the pandemic-forced production shut down.

“Elisabeth is a relentless creative force in the world of television and film, both in front of, and behind the camera. She has been an integral part of Hulu’s success, from her Emmy-award winning performance on ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ to her singular vision for the show as an executive produce,” said Craig Erwich, senior vice president of originals for Hulu. “We are honored to be the streaming home of the amazing stories she and her production company will create and cannot wait to see Love & Squalor Pictures bring Black Match to life for our viewers.”