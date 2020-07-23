Elisabeth Moss to Star in ‘Shining Girls’ Thriller Series at Apple

Leonardo DiCaprio will executive produce adaptation of Lauren Beukes’ 2013 novel

| July 23, 2020 @ 10:11 AM Last Updated: July 23, 2020 @ 10:39 AM
Elisabeth Moss

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Elisabeth Moss will star in thriller series “Shining Girls” at Apple TV+, with Leonardo DiCaprio set to executive produce the adaptation of Lauren Beukes’ 2013 novel, the streaming service said Thursday.

Per the official description, “The Handmaid’s Tale” star will play “a Chicago reporter who survived a brutal assault only to find her reality shifting as she hunts down her attacker.”

Silka Luisa will adapt Beukes novel and executive produce the series, acting as showrunner. Additional executive producers include Moss through Love & Squalor Pictures, alongside Lindsey McManus, and DiCaprio through Appian Way alongside Jennifer Davisson, as well as Beukes and Alan Page Arriaga.

“Shining Girls” hails from MRC Television, which is also producing the Will Ferrell- and Paul Rudd-led limited series “The Shrink Next Door” for Apple TV+, alongside Civic Center Media.

Those two series join a slate of Apple originals that include currently streaming shows like “Defending Jacob,” “Truth Be Told” and “The Morning Show,” as well upcoming ones, like “Mosquito Coast” starring Justin Theroux, “Lisey’s Story,” written and executive produced by Stephen King and starring Julianne Moore, and historical drama series “Hedy Lamarr,” which stars Gal Gadot.

More to come…

