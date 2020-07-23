Elisabeth Moss to Star in ‘Shining Girls’ Thriller Series at Apple
Leonardo DiCaprio will executive produce adaptation of Lauren Beukes’ 2013 novel
Jennifer Maas | July 23, 2020 @ 10:11 AM
Last Updated: July 23, 2020 @ 10:39 AM
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Elisabeth Moss will star in thriller series “Shining Girls” at Apple TV+, with Leonardo DiCaprio set to executive produce the adaptation of Lauren Beukes’ 2013 novel, the streaming service said Thursday.
Per the official description, “The Handmaid’s Tale” star will play “a Chicago reporter who survived a brutal assault only to find her reality shifting as she hunts down her attacker.”
Silka Luisa will adapt Beukes novel and executive produce the series, acting as showrunner. Additional executive producers include Moss through Love & Squalor Pictures, alongside Lindsey McManus, and DiCaprio through Appian Way alongside Jennifer Davisson, as well as Beukes and Alan Page Arriaga.
“Shining Girls” hails from MRC Television, which is also producing the Will Ferrell- and Paul Rudd-led limited series “The Shrink Next Door” for Apple TV+, alongside Civic Center Media.
Those two series join a slate of Apple originals that include currently streaming shows like “Defending Jacob,” “Truth Be Told” and “The Morning Show,” as well upcoming ones, like “Mosquito Coast” starring Justin Theroux, “Lisey’s Story,” written and executive produced by Stephen King and starring Julianne Moore, and historical drama series “Hedy Lamarr,” which stars Gal Gadot.
More to come…
Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)
Summer is in full swing, and everyone is staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer. The list includes some big titles like "The Twilight Zone" and "The Umbrella Academy," plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock.
Here’s when 76 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back
Summer is in full swing, and everyone is staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer. The list includes some big titles like "The Twilight Zone" and "The Umbrella Academy," plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock.