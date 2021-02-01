Elizabeth Chambers, ex-wife of “Call Me By Your Name” star Armie Hammer, addressed the abuse accusations against the actor for the first time on Monday.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Chambers wrote, “For weeks, I’ve been trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated. Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know.”

She continued: “I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal. At this time, I will not be commenting further on this matter. My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time. Thank you for all of the love and support, and thank you in advance for your continued kindness, respect, and consideration for our children and me as we find ways to move forward.”

Chambers’ post is her first public statement on the allegations against her ex-husband, which surfaced early in January when leaked messages purporting to detail Hammer’s sex life, including a supposed interested in cannibalism and rape fantasies, surfaced on the Instagram account House of Effie. Two of the actor’s exes then came forward individually to speak about their respective relationships with Hammer, with both women describing him as a violent and manipulative partner.

The reports came months after Chambers and Hammer announced their divorce in July 2020. They were married for 10 years and share two children together.

Last week, Chambers commented on an Instagram post about a potential new movie from Hammer’s “Call Me By Your Name” director, Luca Guadagnino, and co-star Timothee Chalamet that would center on a love story involving cannibalism. Chambers responded to the post by simply writing, “No. Words.”

Throughout it all, Hammer has vehemently denied the accusations against him. In a statement last month, he decried “the vicious and spurious online attacks” and said he would not be “responding to these bulls— claims.”

Hammer has since dropped out of two upcoming projects: the Paramount+ series “The Offer” and the film “Shotgun Wedding,” in which he was set to star alongside Jennifer Lopez. Josh Duhamel is reportedly in talks to replace Hammer in the latter project.

