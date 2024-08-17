Elizabeth Debicki Says ‘The Crown’ Doesn’t Need a 7th Season: ‘It Ended in the Right Place’

“The Crown” star Elizabeth Debicki doesn’t see any reason why the series needs to be revived for additional seasons. “I think it ended in the right place, really,” she told People. “I think it respected its own cycle in a way.”

“It always kind of knew where it was going, and then I think there was a sense from the writing from Peter Morgan as well, that it understood its own end in a way. It’s very delicate, I think,” Debicki added.

“He did an amazing job wrapping up such an enormous journey. I don’t really like the word ‘journey,’ but it was a big journey for people to go on. When you commit to watching six seasons of a show, you need it to end properly,” she concluded.

Debicki played Princess Diana for the final two seasons of “The Crown.” The sixth season of the series followed the aftermath of Diana’s death in 1997 but didn’t go on to cover the British royal family’s progression past 2005.

“I thought it was very respectful, and I know that the depth and degree of conversation around how to end the series was immense, and I thought it was really kind of delicate and intricately done,” Debicki said of the series’ end. “I think everybody’s performance in this season is really kind of magnificent. I know I’m biased because it’s my show, but I think everyone did really incredible work.”

The role wasn’t the first one on the show that Debicki auditioned for. While speaking to costar Emma Corrin (who played Diana in seasons 3 and 4 of the series), Debicki admitted she initially tried out for a part that went to an actress who was “so brilliant.”

She didn’t name the specific role, but clues she provided indicated she auditioned for the role of Jackie Kennedy. Jodi Balfour played the role in the episode “Dear Mrs. Kennedy” during the show’s second season, which covers 1956-1964.

Debicki’s work in Season 5 earned the actress her first Emmy nomination. “I

understood very well where the character was going and I understood what the audience already knows,” she told TheWrap in June.

Because she spent so much time building a “knowledge base” during her first season on the show, Debicki continued, she was able to relax into the role while filming her second. As she put it, “I trusted myself. I actively let myself discover things, and I was comfortable enough in the skin of the thing that I felt I could push it in different directions and see what worked. You’ve worked hard to lay the foundations for yourself so you can be braver.”