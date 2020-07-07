Elisabeth Moss to Star as Candy Montgomery in UCP’s True Crime Series About Texas Killer
“Candy” is from “The Act” duo of Robin Veith and Nick Antosca
Tim Baysinger | July 7, 2020 @ 9:00 AM
Last Updated: July 7, 2020 @ 9:35 AM
Getty Images
Elisabeth Moss is going from Hand Maiden to ax murderer.
Moss will star as Candy Montgomery in Universal Content Productions limited series “Candy” about the infamous Texas murderer and her victim, Betty Gore. The series will be shopped to premium and streaming platforms.
“Candy” will be written by Robin Veith with Nick Antosca executive producing; both worked on Hulu’s true-crime limited series, “The Act.” Alex Hedlund and Moss will also executive produce, along with Lindsey McManus. Jim Atkinson & John Bloom will serve as consulting producers.
Here is the logline for the project: In 1980 Texas, Candy Montgomery (Moss) seemingly had it all – loving husband with a good job, a daughter and a son, a nice house in the brand new suburbs – so why did she kill her friend from church with an ax?
“The unique tale of Candy Montgomery is one Nick has been passionate about telling for a very long time. After working with Robin on The Act, the two crafted an incredible script that is tense, twisted and tempting,” said Dawn Olmstead, president, UCP. “With her range of work speaking for itself, Elisabeth is dream casting for us and the care and thoughtfulness she will bring to the complex events that unfolded really deepens the project. I wish I was already sitting on the couch in a dark room watching the opening credits right now.”
“I have been wanting to play an anti-heroine for a while now, and have been trying to work with Robin again after ‘Mad Men’ for even longer, so when she asked me if I wanted to play a housewife from Texas who, some would say, got away with murder, I simply said, ‘Where do I sign?’ Adding the opportunity to work with Nick after his incredible work on ‘The Act’ was like taking a delicious dessert and putting 100 cherries on top,” Moss said. “My producing partner Lindsey and I are so thrilled to be partnering with them and Alex and Scott and everyone at UCP on a show that I believe is truly going to be like no other we’ve done and will be a role like none I’ve ever played.”
