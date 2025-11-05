Elizabeth Olsen Says Becoming a Dodgers Superfan Helped Her Understand Marvel Fans | Video

Elizabeth Olsen has always loved and appreciated Marvel fans, but according to the actress, becoming a Dodgers superfan herself actually helped her understand and relate to the franchise’s admirers more.

Ahead of her new film “Eternity,” in which she stars alongside Callum Turner and Miles Teller, Olsen stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Tuesday night. Naturally, she was decked out in Dodger gear, as the team just won their second consecutive World Series championship. Olsen was admittedly “overwhelmed” as she sat down, because the team just so happened to also be guests on the same episode, so she got to meet them.

As the interview went on, Olsen explained to Kimmel how she’s only become a Dodgers superfan in recent years, and revealed that fans of her are now gifting her with Dodger-related items at comic-cons, like a custom Scarlet Witch headpiece painted to be Dodger spirit wear, and a homemade Kike Hernandez t-shirt.

“In some ways, it’s been interesting because there are Marvel fans, and so I’m on the other end of that, right?” Olsen said. “And it wasn’t really until I started, like, doubling down every year on the Dodgers for the last eight years — because it’s kind of a new thing, it wasn’t my whole childhood — that I started to realize how much I am a fan of it.”

Picking up her meaning, Kimmel clarified that Olsen meant she now understands more what Marvel fans “were all screaming about” for her.

“Kind of!” she said. “But like, with love and curiosity, not in a — I wasn’t judging it. But I just couldn’t really experience it.”

According to Olsen, she’s “never been a fan of anything in my life,” so experiencing this level of caring and devotion for the team has been surprising for her.

“I have no attachments, and so it’s a new experience,” she said with a laugh.

You can watch Elizabeth Olsen’s full appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in the video above.