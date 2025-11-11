Elizabeth Olsen Explains Why She’s Totally On Board With ‘Absurd’ 6-7 Trend | Video

Elizabeth Olsen may be the exact opposite of chronically online, but she’s definitely aware of Gen Alpha’s 6-7 trend. She’s also fully onboard with it, even going so far as to explain it to Seth Meyers on Monday night.

Olsen stopped by the NBC talk show in support of her new film “Eternity,” which hits theaters this week. In it, she plays a 90-year-old woman (no spoilers, but don’t worry, it logically works just fine) named Joan, and according to Olsen she really does feel like an old lady in her actual life, because she’s “a little out of touch with the times.”

“I don’t really know what’s going on in culture,” she explained. “But I do know about 6-7.”

Meyers immediately congratulated her for that, before admitting that he has made a concerted effort to not learn what it means from his kids. So, Olsen offered to debunk the obsession with it to him.

“I think the reason they love it is because it’s absurd and random,” she explained. “And how great! Like, I think we’re really doing a lot of things that are, I don’t know, maybe cynical or pointing at something. And there’s something really funny to me about the, like, abstraction and absurdity of just getting excited about two numbers that are in order.”

Meyers was particularly amused by the fact that the numbers have always been in that order, but are only now suddenly getting attention for it, which Olsen agreed with.

Indeed, 6-7 really means nothing at all. It stems from a song, where the numbers are just nonsensical lyrics. Meyers’ fellow late night host Stephen Colbert even raged about the trend recently, after 6-7 was named “word of the year” by Dictionary.com.

You can watch Elizabeth Olsen’s full appearance on “Late Night” in the video above.