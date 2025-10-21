Elizabeth Olsen Will Only Make Movies With a Theatrical Release: ‘It’s Important for People to Gather’

When it comes to nabbing Elizabeth Olsen for your next film, she has just one condition: It’ll have to have a theatrical run.

But she does have some work-around.

“If a movie is made independently and only sells to a streamer, then fine,” Olsen said in an interview with InStyle, which was published on Tuesday. “But I don’t want to make something where that’s the end-all.”

She added that she’d prefer her movies be treated to an in-person audience experience.

“I think it’s important for people to gather as a community, to see other humans, be together in a space,” Olsen explained, adding that she feels there’s no coming back from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which increased the option for remote work.

“That’s why I like sports. I think it’s really powerful for people to come together for something that they’re excited about,” Olsen went on. “We don’t even audition in person anymore.”

The actress, whose upcoming film “Eternity” hits theaters with a limited release on Nov. 14, reflected on her past roles, specifically her beloved character Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch.

Olsen has starred as Wanda in several Marvel films and television shows, including “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and her hit series “WandaVision.”

The character is one she’s reluctant to completely walk away from.

“It’s a character that I’ve gotten to return to so many times over 10 years,” Olsen shared. “It’s good to put her down and then I miss her and I want her back. I’d jump at the opportunity to be in her shoes again.”