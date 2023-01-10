Elizabeth Vargas, Host of ‘iCrime’ and ‘America’s Most Wanted,’ Joins NewsNation as Weekday Anchor

Cable news network NewsNation has announced “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” a new weekday news program, will air beginning April 3. The 6 p.m. ET show hosted by the Emmy Award-winning journalist will be broadcast from “a new state-of-the-art studio in New York City,” parent company Nexstar Media Inc. announced in a statement Tuesday.

“Elizabeth Vargas Reports” will air one-on-one interviews with headline-makers across the country and on-the-ground reporting by NewsNation’s team of experienced journalists. Vargas will also regularly contribute to NewsNation’s daytime and primetime shows across news, analysis and talk programming.

“I am thrilled to join the NewsNation team,” Vargas said. “The mission of NewsNation is more important now than ever – delivering the news and newsmakers to all of America, and to cover the issues that truly matter to everyone, everywhere.”

Michael Corn, President of News at NewsNation said, “Elizabeth’s honest and empathetic interview style, coupled with her determination to get to the heart of important stories, will strike a chord with viewers as we continue delivering on NewsNation’s promise to bring you news you can trust.”

Formerly known as WGN America, NewsNation is a national news and entertainment cable network reaching 70 million U.S. households. Offering local market, regional and national coverage, Nexstar has 5,500 local journalists in 110 local newsrooms nationwide. NewsNation is available on cable and satellite providers, streaming platforms, online and on the NewsNationNow app.

Currently a host of “iCrime,” a half-hour syndicated crime series airing on WPIX-TV in New York and stations around the country, Vargas previously hosted “America’s Most Wanted” on Fox TV and on ABC’s “20/20” for 15 years. She also co-anchored ABC’s World News Tonight and was a news anchor and host of “Good Morning America.” She also hosted A&E Investigates, with the documentaries available for streaming on Hulu.

Vargas’ memoir, “Between Breaths: A Memoir of Panic and Addiction,” charted on The New York Times bestseller list in 2016. Outside of journalism, she is a board member at nonprofit Partnership to End Addiction and hosts the podcast Heart of the Matter, which aims to destigmatize recovery from addiction.