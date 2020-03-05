Elizabeth Warren on Sexism in 2020 Presidential Race: ‘That Is the Trap Question for Every Woman’

“If you say, ‘Yeah, there was sexism in this race,’ everyone says, ‘Whiner.’ And if you say, ‘No, there was no sexism,’ about a bazillion women think, ‘What planet do you live on?'” Warren said

| March 5, 2020 @ 2:11 PM
Elizabeth Warren

Scott Eisen / Getty Images

Elizabeth Warren, who ended her presidential bid on Thursday, said that to discuss the prevalence of sexism in the 2020 race was to answer a “trap question for every woman.”

“If you say, ‘Yeah, there was sexism in this race,’ everyone says, ‘Whiner.’ And if you say, ‘No, there was no sexism,’ about a bazillion women think, ‘What planet do you live on?'” Warren told reporters outside her home in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “I promise you this: I will have a lot more to say on that subject later on.”

Throughout her presidential run, pundits and challengers alike have taken aim at Warren’s “likability,” her demeanor, her intelligence. And in recent weeks, some have also questioned whether there was media “erasure” of her and her campaign.

But after a lackluster performance on Super Tuesday, Warren officially ended her bid on Thursday and explained her decision to her campaign staffers in a phone call.

“I know that when we set out, this was not what you ever wanted to hear. It is not the call I ever wanted to make. But I refuse to let disappointment blind me — or you — to what we’ve accomplished,” Warren said in her remarks, which were also shared on a Medium post. “We didn’t reach our goal, but what we have done together — what you have done — has made a lasting difference. It’s not the scale of the difference we wanted to make, but it matters — and the changes will have ripples for years to come.”

2020 Presidential Contenders: Who's Still Challenging Donald Trump and Who's Dropped Out (Photos)

  • Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden Stephen Maturen / Ethan Miller / Getty Images
  • Joe Biden CBS
  • Elizabeth Warren Democratic National Convention: Day One Getty Images
  • Bernie Sanders Getty Images
  • South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigeig Announces He's Forming An Exploratory Committee To Run For President Getty Images
  • Michael Bloomberg Getty Images
  • Amy Klobuchar Getty Images
  • Tulsi Gabbard Getty Images
  • tom steyer Getty Images
  • Bill Weld Getty Images
  • Deval Patrick Getty Images
  • Michael Bennet Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Joe Walsh What Is America Showtime
  • Sen. Cory Booker Announces Presidential Bid Getty Images
  • Marianne Williamson Getty Images
  • Julián Castro Getty Images
  • kamala harris Getty Images
  • Beto O'Rourke Getty Images
  • Governor Mark Sanford Getty Images
  • Tim Ryan Getty Images
  • Kirsten Gillibrand Getty Images
  • Seth Moulton Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Howard Schultz Getty Images
  • Eric Swallwell Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Wayne Messam Getty Images
  • Bill de Blasio Getty Images
  • Steve Bullock Getty Images
  • John Delaney Getty Images
  • Joe Sestak Getty Images
1 of 32

Michael Bloomberg is the latest to end the race for Oval Office

There's less than a year to go until the 2020 presidential election, but the competition to potentially replace Donald Trump in the White House

has begun to diminish as more Democratic candidates drop out of the race.

There's a lot to keep track of, but we're here to help. Here's TheWrap's list of everyone who is running for president so far — and who has dropped out.

View In Gallery

