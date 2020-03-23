Elle Fanning’s Catherine the Great Plots Against Her ‘Idiot’ Husband in Hulu’s ‘The Great’ Teaser (Video)

“Based on historical facts — *sort of”

| March 23, 2020 @ 9:24 AM Last Updated: March 23, 2020 @ 9:42 AM

Hulu dropped the teaser for “The Great,” its upcoming satirical take on the story of Catherine the Great, on Monday, which features Catherine (played by Elle Fanning) suffering through the stupidity of her husband, Emperor Peter (Nicholas Hoult). And while she suffers this fool, she starts to think of overthrowing him and becoming the leader of Russia herself.

In the video, which you can view above, Catherine tells Peter “we could rule Russia in a different way” to which he replies “I rule, you serve.”

Frustrated, Catherine complains to a woman in her chamber, “I am a prisoner here, married to an idiot.” (Example of the “idiot” that is Peter: at one point he throws a dog with a parachute strapped to its back off a balcony, proclaiming it “science.”)

Also Read: Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

The woman replies, “Russia does not go to an heir if there is not one. If the emperor dies, Russia goes to the empress.” That seems to get the wheels turning in Catherine’s head about taking out Peter.

By the end of the teaser, that same woman says to Catherine, “There are many unhappy who are looking for a leader, I hope I am looking at her.”

Created by “The Favourite” screenwriter Tony McNamara, “The Great” is a satirical, comedic drama about the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest-reigning female ruler in Russia’s history. As the teaser notes, it “based on historical facts — *sort of.”

Also Read: Dan Weiss, David Benioff's 'Westworld' Cameo Reignites Fan Debate About 'Game of Thrones' Final Season

Along with Fanning and Hoult, “The Great” stars Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow.

“The Great” launches Friday, May 15 on Hulu.

Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • spring tv premiere dates 2020 Netflix/Amazon/Pop TV/AMC
  • Feel Good Netflix
  • The Letter for the King Netflix
  • Tiger King Netflix
  • Self Made netflix Netflix
  • Say Yes To The Dress Atlanta TLC
  • Dark Side of the Ring - Vice Vice
  • One Day At a Time Revival Pop TV
  • Council of Dads NBC
  • Netflix Netflix
  • Keeping Up with the Kardashians - Season 16 E!
  • Tacoma FD truTV
  • Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn Amazon
  • OZARK Netflix
  • Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj Netflix
  • Call the Midwife PBS
  • Vice Showtime Showtime
  • Challenge 35 MTV
  • Bering Sea Gold Discovery
  • Man With a Plan CBS
  • The Real Housewives of New York City - Season 12 Bravo
  • ELINE POWELL Siren Freeform
  • Broke CBS
  • Home Before Dark Apple TV plus Apple TV+
  • Future Man season 2 Hulu
  • Tales From the Loop Amazon Amazon
  • harley quinn DC Universe
  • Atlantas Missing and Murdered HBO
  • Quibi launch titles Quibi
  • The Last OG TBS
  • The Good Fight CBS All Access
  • Total Bellas E!
  • Brews Brothers Netflix
  • Belgravia Epix
  • Issa Rae Insecure Season 3 HBO
  • Run HBO HBO
  • Paradise Lost Spectrum Originals
  • The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart ABC
  • The Baker and the Beauty ABC
  • Songland - Season 1 NBC
  • Mrs America FX
  • FX
  • Bosch Amazon
  • Home Apple TV Plus Apple TV+
  • The Midnight Gospel Netflix
  • Mental Samurai Fox Fox
  • We're Here HBO
  • Ricky Gervais After Life Season 2 First Look Image Netflix Netflix
  • Defending Jacob Apple TV+
  • Vida Starz
  • Killing Eve Season 3 BBC America
  • Showtime
  • Never Have I Ever Netflix
  • I Know This Much Is True HBO
  • hollywood ryan murphy Getty
  • Trying Apple TV plus Apple TV+
  • Upload Amazon Amazon
  • Betty HBO HBO
  • Billions Season 4 Episode 8 still Showtime
  • archer 1999 FXX
  • The Eddy Netflix
  • Solor Opposites Hulu
  • Nicole Kidman The Undoing HBO
  • DC Universe
  • The Third Day HBO
  • The Great Hulu Hulu
  • She-Ra and the Princess of Power Netflix
  • Hightown Starz
  • CLARE CRAWLEY Bachelorette ABC
  • The 100 The CW
  • Love Island CBS
  • Genius: Aretha Nat Geo
  • AMC
  • In the Dark The CW
  • Apple TV+
  • Ramy Hulu
  • Snowpiercer TNT
  • RuPauls Drag Race All Stars Showtime
  • padma lakshmi Getty
1 of 79

Here’s when 129 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Spring has finally sprung and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.

Also Read: 11 Major Questions We Have After the ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Premiere

View In Gallery

Related Content

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue