Ellen DeGeneres Opens Season 18 With Apology, Says She Is ‘That Person You See on TV’ (Video)

“Ellen DeGeneres Show” host says “being known as the ‘Be Kind’ lady is a tricky position to be in”

| September 21, 2020 @ 6:31 AM Last Updated: September 21, 2020 @ 6:42 AM

Ellen DeGeneres opened Season 18 of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Monday by addressing the controversy that has surrounded her this summer following several accusations of a toxic workplace at the long-running talk show.

“If you’re watching because you love me, thank you. If you’re watching because you don’t love me, welcome,” DeGeneres joked at the top of her monologue.

“As you may have heard, this summer there were allegations of a toxic environment here at our show. And then there was an investigation. I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously and I want to say I’m so sorry to the people who were affected.”

DeGeneres went on to talk about her “Be Kind” lady label, saying that’s a “tricky position to be in,” but promises she is actually “that person you see on TV.”

“The truth is, I am that person you see on TV — I’m also a lot of other things. Sometimes I get sad, I get mad, I get anxious, I get frustrated, I get impatient. And I am working on all of that.”

