Ellen DeGeneres spoke out on the Black Lives Matter movement Tuesday, days after deleting her first attempt to address the matter on Twitter.

In a video posted on her Instagram account, the talk show host said she was “so sad” and “so angry” over the “people” who are “getting away with murder” — but not before giving a disclaimer to her many internet critics whom she expects will be “in disagreement with what I say.”

“I haven’t spoken directly because I don’t know what to say. I am so sad and I am so angry, and I know I’m not going to say the right thing,” DeGeneres began. “I know there are going to be a lot of people who are going to be in disagreement with what I say. But I have a platform and I have a voice and I have always stood for equality.”

Earlier this week, the talk show host was caught deleting a tweet that showed support for the Black Lives Matter movement after Twitter users responded with criticisms that her message was too vague and implored her to show proof of where she’s donated to help the movement. She later replaced the deleted tweet with a thread listing where she had made donations and pledging her support to protesters who are “standing up against the horrible injustices that Black people in America face everyday.”

DeGeneres has been under fire over the past several months, ever since a photo of her attending a sports game with former president George W. Bush went viral, leading many to criticize her for being friends with “war criminals.” She also came under fire in early April over a comment she made during an at-home taping of her talk show in which she compared self-isolating at her mansion in Los Angeles to “being in jail.”

Now, DeGeneres is vowing to continue to “be the voice for people who felt like they didn’t have a voice.”

“I know what that feels like,” she wrote. “And maybe you don’t agree with how it’s coming out, but you have to understand it, and then we can heal it. I just, I’m just so sorry that it’s come to this. I really don’t know what to say other than this has gone on way, way, way too long. People have gotten away with murder and that’s what’s happening.”

Watch the full video below: