Amidst an investigation into several accusations of workplace and sexual misconduct, “Ellen Degeneres Show” has removed three of its top producers: Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. confirmed that Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman have parted ways with “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The decision comes a little more than two weeks after the three were accused of sexual misconduct by former employees in a story published by BuzzFeed News in July. In the article, multiple individuals who previously worked on Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show — who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution — detailed incidents of harassment and sexual misconduct they say they experienced with head writer and executive producer Kevin Leman, executive producer Ed Glavin, and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman.

Norman and Leman both denied the accusations, with Leman calling BuzzFeed’s article “malicious and misleading.” Glavin has not responded to these specific accusations. WarnerMedia had promised “several staffing changes” were coming in the wake of that article and Degeneres herself had apologized to her staff for allowing the abuses to take place under watch (though one former producer told TheWrap the host was well aware of the show’s “culture of fear”)

An earlier BuzzFeed story in mid-July detailed numerous allegations of racism and toxic behavior made against producers, including Glavin. Warner Bros.’ subsidiary Telepictures. which produces the show, launched an international investigation shortly after the first BuzzFeed story. Glavin, along with fellow executive producers Andy Lassner and Mary Connelly, said they were “truly heartbroken” to hear so many employees had a bad experience and promised to do better.

Variety first reported the news.