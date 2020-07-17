Former ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Employees Accuse Producers of Racism, Toxic Work Environment

Former employees of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” have made accusations of racism and a toxic work environment against the daytime talker’s producers in a story published by BuzzFeed News Thursday.

According to BuzzFeed News, 10 former employees and one current “Ellen” staffer — who all asked to remain anonymous — detailed instances of the negative culture at Ellen DeGeneres’ show, including “microaggressions” toward an employee of color and occasions where individuals were fired for taking time off to attend funerals or due to medical problems.

“That ‘be kind’ bulls— only happens when the cameras are on. It’s all for show,” one former staffer said to BuzzFeed. “I know they give money to people and help them out, but it’s for show.”

Also Read: Ellen DeGeneres, George Takei and Other Stars Celebrate Supreme Court's 'Historic' Ruling for LGBTQ Workers' Rights

These former employees place most of the blame for the show’s “day-to-day- toxicity” on the “Ellen” executive producers and other senior managers, according to BuzzFeed News.

In response to the accusations made by the anonymous individuals cited in the story, “Ellen” executive producers Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner issued this joint statement to BuzzFeed News: “Over the course of nearly two decades, 3,000 episodes, and employing over 1000 staff members, we have strived to create an open, safe, and inclusive work environment,” they said. “We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience. It’s not who we are and not who we strive to be, and not the mission Ellen has set for us. For the record, the day to day responsibility of the Ellen show is completely on us. We take all of this very seriously and we realize, as many in the world are learning, that we need to do better, are committed to do better, and we will do better.”

One former employee told BuzzFeed News that, “if [DeGeneres] wants to have her own show and have her name on the show title, she needs to be more involved to see what’s going on,” adding: “I think the executive producers surround her and tell her, ‘Things are going great, everybody’s happy,’ and she just believes that, but it’s her responsibility to go beyond that.”

Representatives for DeGeneres, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and Warner Bros. TV, the show’s distributor, did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

More to come…