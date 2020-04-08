Ratings: ‘Ellen’s Game of Games’ Tops Tuesday, But Fox Wins Night With ‘Resident’ Finale, ‘Empire’
Encore-packed CBS ties Univision for fourth in ratings
Jennifer Maas | April 8, 2020 @ 9:07 AM
Last Updated: April 8, 2020 @ 9:39 AM
NBC/Fox/Fox
“Ellen’s Game of Games” on NBC may have been Tuesday’s highest-rated show, but Fox still won the night in the key adults 18-49 demographic with “The Resident’s” season finale and a new episode of the finale season of “Empire.”
Last night, Fox delivered its most-watched Tuesday with entertainment programming this season. “The Resident” Season 3 closer scored its biggest audience of the season and matched last year’s finale in the key demo. Meanwhile, “Empire” delivered its most-watched episode since October.
Meanwhile, CBS, which aired all repeats, settled for a tie with Spanish-language broadcaster Univision for fourth in primetime ratings.
Fox was first in ratings with a 0.8 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 3.9 million, according to preliminary numbers. At 8 p.m., “The Resident” Season 3 finale received a 0.8/4 and 4.9 million viewers. “Empire” at 9 had a 0.7/4 and 2.9 million viewers.
NBC and ABC tied for second in ratings, each with a 0.7. NBC got a 4 share and was third in viewers with 3.8 million. ABC got a 3 share and was fourth in viewers with 3.4 million.
For NBC, “Ellen’s Game of Games” at 8 got a 1.2/6 and 5.4 million viewers. After a repeat, an NBC News special on the coronavirus pandemic at 10 had a 0.5/2 and 3.3 million viewers.
For ABC, “The Conners” at 8 posted a 1.0/5 and 6.2 million viewers. At 8:30, “Bless This Mess” put up a 0.6/3 and 3.9 million viewers. At 9, “Mixed-ish” got a 0.6/3 and 3 million viewers. “Black-ish” at 9:30 had a 0.6/3 and 2 million viewers. And 10, “For Life” settled for a 0.6/3 and 2.3 million viewers.
CBS and Univision tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.6/3. CBS was first in viewers with 6.6 million, airing only reruns. Univision was fifth in viewers with 1.7 million.
Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 922,000.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 551,000. The network filled its primetime with repeats.
15 New Midseason TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers: From 'Duncanville' to 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' (Photos)
When it comes to broadcast TV, winter is typically no fall -- but a few of this year's new midseason shows could have made the cut for an earlier start, ratings-wise. TheWrap has ranked all of 2020's midseason series premieres -- so far -- by their "live" total-viewer tallies. Spinoffs of Fox's "9-1-1" and CBS' "FBI" had impressive starts, The CW's "Riverdale" offshoot did not. Scroll through our gallery for the Nielsen returns for the 15 midseason shows that have debuted this season and check back for updates as more premiere. Least-watched is first, most-watched is last. Readers can find our Fall TV version of these rankings here here.
Rank: 14 Show: "Duncanville" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.5 million
Fox
Rank: 13 Show: "Flirty Dancing" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.8 million* (*Time period premiere. Special post-NFL doubleheader series debut, which aired live across all timezones, earned 3.2 million viewers)
Fox
Rank: 12 Show: "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"* Net: NBC Total Viewers: 2 million* (*Time period premiere. Sneak-peek preview of first episode got 2.7 million viewers)
NBC
Rank: 11 Show: "Indebted" Net: NBC Total Viewers: 2.1 million
NBC
Rank: 10 Show: "For Life" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 3.178 million
ABC
Rank: 9 Show: "Outmatched" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 3.202 million
Fox
Rank: 8 Show: "Council of Dads" Net: NBC Total Viewers: 3.9 million
NBC
Rank: 7 Show: "Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector" Net: NBC Total Viewers: 4.4 million
NBC
Rank: 6 Show: "Deputy" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 4.6 million
Fox
Rank: 5 Show: "Tommy" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 4.787 million
CBS
Rank: 4 Show: "Lego Masters" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 4.837 million
Fox
Rank: 3 Show: "9-1-1: Lone Star" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 5.8 million* (*Time period premiere. Special post-NFC Championship series debut earned 11.5 million viewers)
Fox
Rank: 2 Show: "Broke" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 7.05 million
CBS
Rank: 1 Show: "FBI: Most Wanted" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 7.1 million
CBS
1 of 16
Two spinoffs start off strong — one does not
When it comes to broadcast TV, winter is typically no fall -- but a few of this year's new midseason shows could have made the cut for an earlier start, ratings-wise. TheWrap has ranked all of 2020's midseason series premieres -- so far -- by their "live" total-viewer tallies. Spinoffs of Fox's "9-1-1" and CBS' "FBI" had impressive starts, The CW's "Riverdale" offshoot did not. Scroll through our gallery for the Nielsen returns for the 15 midseason shows that have debuted this season and check back for updates as more premiere. Least-watched is first, most-watched is last. Readers can find our Fall TV version of these rankings here here.