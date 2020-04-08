Ratings: ‘Ellen’s Game of Games’ Tops Tuesday, But Fox Wins Night With ‘Resident’ Finale, ‘Empire’

“Ellen’s Game of Games” on NBC may have been Tuesday’s highest-rated show, but Fox still won the night in the key adults 18-49 demographic with “The Resident’s” season finale and a new episode of the finale season of “Empire.”

Last night, Fox delivered its most-watched Tuesday with entertainment programming this season. “The Resident” Season 3 closer scored its biggest audience of the season and matched last year’s finale in the key demo. Meanwhile, “Empire” delivered its most-watched episode since October.

Meanwhile, CBS, which aired all repeats, settled for a tie with Spanish-language broadcaster Univision for fourth in primetime ratings.

Fox was first in ratings with a 0.8 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 3.9 million, according to preliminary numbers. At 8 p.m., “The Resident” Season 3 finale received a 0.8/4 and 4.9 million viewers. “Empire” at 9 had a 0.7/4 and 2.9 million viewers.

NBC and ABC tied for second in ratings, each with a 0.7. NBC got a 4 share and was third in viewers with 3.8 million. ABC got a 3 share and was fourth in viewers with 3.4 million.

For NBC, “Ellen’s Game of Games” at 8 got a 1.2/6 and 5.4 million viewers. After a repeat, an NBC News special on the coronavirus pandemic at 10 had a 0.5/2 and 3.3 million viewers.

For ABC, “The Conners” at 8 posted a 1.0/5 and 6.2 million viewers. At 8:30, “Bless This Mess” put up a 0.6/3 and 3.9 million viewers. At 9, “Mixed-ish” got a 0.6/3 and 3 million viewers. “Black-ish” at 9:30 had a 0.6/3 and 2 million viewers. And 10, “For Life” settled for a 0.6/3 and 2.3 million viewers.

CBS and Univision tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.6/3. CBS was first in viewers with 6.6 million, airing only reruns. Univision was fifth in viewers with 1.7 million.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 922,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 551,000. The network filled its primetime with repeats.