Elliot Page Files for Divorce From Wife Emma Portner

“Juno” and “Umbrella Academy” star Elliot Page has filed for divorce from his wife, Emma Portner.

According to TMZ, Page has filed documents in New York seeking to dissolve the marriage after just three years together.

“After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer. We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends,” the pair said in a statement obtained by TheWrap on Tuesday.

The split comes two months after Page came out as transgender in early December. “I wanted to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” the actor wrote on Instagram at the time.

The 33-year-old actor noted that while he goes by he/him/his pronouns, he is also comfortable using nonbinary gender-neutral pronouns, including they/them. The Nova Scotia-born actor also added, “I love that I am trans, and I love that I am queer.”

Portner reposted Page’s announcement on her own Instagram, writing “I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”

Page and Portner got married in 2018 in a surprise wedding ceremony, which Page later shared on Instagram writing, “Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife.” They first took their relationship public in 2017.

Portner is a Canadian professional dancer and choreographer who choreographed Justin Bieber’s “Purpose World Tour” in 2016 (she later accused Bieber of “degrading women” and said she regrets working with him in a series of Instagram stories). She also teaches at the Broadway Dance Center in New York City.

Page’s first acting gig came in 1997 when he was 10 years old, and later went on to star in the Canadian comedy series “Trailer Park Boys” as a child. His breakout role as the title character in the 2007 flick “Juno” gained him widespread notoriety and several award nominations including an Academy Award, BAFTA, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild nomination (a note: because these nominations were given to Page prior to his coming out, they were for the title of Best Actress).