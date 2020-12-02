Elliot Page’s wife, Emma Portner, has shared a message of support for the actor after he publicly came out as transgender.

Page made the announcement on Tuesday, writing on his social media, “I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot.” Portner then reposted her spouse’s statement on Instagram with her own caption.

“I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day,” Portner wrote. “Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”

Page and Portner — a Canadian choreographer and dancer who’s worked with artists like Sylvan Esso and Justin Bieber — met on Instagram in 2017 and got married the following year. The couple made their red carpet debut together when Page took Portner to the premiere of his film “Flatliners” in September 2018.

Initially, Portner said she was wary of the newfound fame that came with dating a movie star, but said she soon realized it was a great opportunity to be visible for other queer people. Portner told The Cut in 2017, “If anything, I’m happy for it. We try to hold hands in public. I try to join her at movie premieres. If we were a straight couple, I don’t think we’d push it so much. But it’s a chance for queerness to be out in the open.”