Elon Musk Keeps Twitter Ban for Alex Jones: ‘I Have No Mercy’

Elon Musk won’t let far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones back on Twitter, despite the reinstatement of former president Donald Trump and Kanye “Ye” West, who returned with a “Shalom” post after being banned over his antisemitic rant.

Musk, who broke his pledge that no decisions would happen before a content moderation council had convened, has been reinstating several controversial, banned accounts since his takeover, including Jordan Peterson and Andrew Tate. However, when asked to reinstate the Infowars host, Musk first responded with a Bible scripture about children.

Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2022

After users kept urging him to reconsider his decision — in the name of “free speech,” of course — Musk cited the death of his first child, reportedly at the age of 10 weeks due to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

My firstborn child died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat.



I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2022

“My firstborn child died in my arms,” Musk tweeted. “I felt his last heartbeat. I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame.”

Jones, who was banned from the social media platform in 2018 for abusive behavior, claims that the government used kid actors to stage the Sandy Hook Elementary massacre. Just this month, Jones was ordered to pay $1.5 billion in damages and compensation to the families of the victims.

Musk previously shared that he wasn’t going to restore Jones’ account, though his tweet on Monday explained his reasons not to do so.

Meanwhile, Musk staged a Twitter poll on Friday in which 52% of about 15 million accounts approved. Trump was famously banned after he used his Twitter to incite the Jan. 6 insurrection.

However, this is not the only chaos Musk has triggered since taking over the social media company, as he’s brought about of a flood of resignations and cut thousands of jobs, after telling the staff that they must sign up to “high intensity and long hours.”