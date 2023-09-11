Elon Musk Biographer Is ‘Too Close to His Subject,’ Reviewers Say

 “It’s the book Musk would have written himself,” L.A. Times columnist Brian Merchant writes

Tesla Founder Elon Musk Testifies In Court In Case Surrounding Tesla's Purchase Of SolarCity
Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images

While Walter Isaacson’s new biography of Elon Musk does include embarrassing anecdotes about the Tesla founder and X owner, it too often avoids tough topics like Musk’s estrangement from his trans daughter and claims of racial discrimination at his Tesla plant, according to reviewers who’ve read the book.

“It’s the book Musk would have written himself,” LA Times columnist Brian Merchant wrote.

Isaacson has previously written bestselling biographies of Steve Jobs, Leonardo da Vinci and Albert Einstein. Merchant argues in his review that the author’s same “great man” approach toward the tech entrepreneur is entirely too soft, despite revelations such as the existence of Musk’s third child with singer Grimes.

Elon Musk
Read Next
Elon Musk Threatens to Sue the Anti Defamation League, Blames Org for 60% Ad Revenue Drop

For example, Musk’s antisemitic grandfather, who relocated the family to South Africa while apartheid was still the law, is referred to as having “quirky conservative views.” According to Merchant, Isaacson missed the opportunity to examine Musk’s own antisemitic beliefs. Musk’s Twitter takeover has led to dramatically increased hate speech on the social media platform and he currently blames the Jewish Anti-Defamation League for X’s advertiser exodus.

The book, titled “Elon Musk,” also fails to question Musk’s decisions at Tesla and SpaceX and with other proposed tech innovations. “Isaacson mostly accepts Musk’s confident prognostications as gospel,” Merchant wrote.

In The Washington Post, Will Oremus agreed that the author failed to apply a “sophisticated critical lens” to his subject.

Workers dismantle an "X" sign on top of the headquarters of X Corp., formerly known as Twitter, in San Francisco.
Read Next
X Marks the Spot for Elon Musk’s Race to the Bottom | PRO Insight

“The larger concern is whether Isaacson’s heavy reliance on Musk as a primary source throughout his reporting kept him too close to his subject. Swaths of the book are told largely through Musk’s eyes and those of his confidants. And the majority of tales about his exploits cast him as the genius protagonist even as they expose his self-destructive tendencies or his capacity for cruelty,” Oremus wrote.

In The New York Times, reviewer Jennifer Szalai also felt Isaacson took it too easy on Musk. After the X owner’s rant against the “woke-mind virus,” which is preventing civilization from becoming “multiplanetary,” she wrote, “It would have been nice if Isaacson had pushed him to answer a basic question: What on earth does any of it even mean?”

Despite the assertion that Isaacson’s bio is too flattering, others, like tech journalist and Recode co-founder Kara Swisher, wrote that Musk comes off as “a petty jerk” in the book. Swisher previously called Musk “a professional adult toddler.”

Elon Musk, a man with light-toned skin and black hair, points with his thumbs in opposite directions and wears a leather jacket, in front of a starry blue background.
Read Next
Elon Musk's Biographer Compares Him to Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde: 'He Has Many Personalities' (Video)

Sharon Knolle

Sharon Knolle is an award-winning TV Reporter at TheWrap. She has covered entertainment news for more than 20 years for outlets including Moviefone, IMDb, USA Today, Variety, Us Weekly, Paste and the Sundance Institute. She can be reached at sharon.knolle@thewrap.com or on Twitter at @sknolle