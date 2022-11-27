Elon Musk is getting called out on Twitter for encouraging users “to engage in civil debate” about politics although banned left-leaning accounts have not been reinstated.

The Musk era of Twitter continues, and people who have chosen to stay on the now ever-changing social platform are keeping tabs on its new CEO’s latest ideas and tweets. On Sunday, Musk — who has long pushed for the platform to respect free speech, and recently brought back previously banned accounts for Donald Trump and Kanye “Ye” West” — was accused of being biased against left-wingers after he claimed he’d like Twitter users to partake in “civil debate.”

“Just a note to encourage people of different political or other views to engage in civil debate on Twitter,” Musk tweeted. “Worst case, the other side has a slightly better understanding of your views.”

Just a note to encourage people of different political or other views to engage in civil debate on Twitter.



Worst case, the other side has a slightly better understanding of your views. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2022

His comment immediately caught the attention of Twitter users, who began naming left-leaning accounts Musk suspended that remain that way.

“How can these accounts participate in debate if they’re suspended,” @stevanzetti asked.

“Why’d you suspend Chad Loder?” another Twitter user asked, referring to the founder of a cyber security specialty company called Habitu8. Loder’s account was banned from the site after he took to Twitter on Nov. 23 to warn users about an alleged data breach on the site. Musk has also suspended the account for VPS Reports, the account for independent journalist Vishal P. Singh, who was banned after posting about journalist Andy Ngo’s alleged ties to two convicted child sexual assault predators.

Musk recently reinstated accounts for several far right-wing figures, including Alex Jones, Mike Lindell, Steve Bannon and more.

“Meanwhile, you’re returning the accounts of people who are the cause of this,” another Twitter said in response to his tweet. Musk’s post has been retweeted more than 14,000 times and has more than 141,000 likes.