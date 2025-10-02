Elon Musk Launches Netflix Cancellation Crusade Over Kids’ Shows With Trans Characters: ‘This Is Not OK’

Elon Musk has aimed his social-media cannons at Netflix, firing at the streaming service and urging his 224 million X followers to cancel their subscriptions over some of its LGBTQ-tailored shows.

Musk suggested on Wednesday that his followers should “cancel Netflix for the health of your kids,” while reposting a meme that claimed Netflix served as a Trojan horse to push a “transgender woke agenda” on children. The message, and others like it this week, came after Musk quoted a Libs of TikTok post that chided the platform for its animated series “Dead End: Paranormal Park,” which featured a gay and transgender protagonist.

“’Dead End Paranormal Park,’ a show on Netflix, is pushing pro-transgender on CHILDREN. This show is advertised for 7-YEAR-OLDS,” the Libs of TikTok account posted on Monday. “This is not ok,” Musk replied on Tuesday.

“Dead End: Paranormal Park” aired its two seasons in 2022 before Netflix canceled the show in 2023 (and no longer promotes the series).

Since that initial post, however, Musk has railed against Netflix shows and amplified followers of his who’ve canceled their subscriptions. He also supported a user’s claim that Netflix was “actively pushing” transgender propaganda and wrote “true” over a post that listed shows that feature trans characters.

The crusade continued throughout the week as Musk reposted or commented on other conservatives’ posts against the service, including actor Rob Schneider and frequent poster Ian Miles Cheong’s attacks.

Netflix did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment. The show’s creator, Hamish Steele, wrote on Bluesky earlier this week that he had been “mostly been very ok today and found it all quite funny,” while really appreciating everyone who has reached out.

“But the extremely nasty weird homophobic and antisemitic emails have started rolling in and it is getting a little scary so I apologize if I take longer to respond to stuff,” he shared, later adding that the day had gotten worse and he would be taking a social media break.