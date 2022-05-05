Elon Musk Is Courting Ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for His Investment Team

Hey @Jack! Are you back?

It always seemed like Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s most visible co-founder, author of the platform’s first tweet, and its mercurial and reluctant one-time CEO, wasn’t entirely along for the ride as his former company leaned into censoring certain users and content in the months leading up to his resignation.

With new management on the way, how things have already changed.

Dorsey is among a new group of investors being floated by Elon Musk, the free-speech champion massing billions to complete his purchase Twitter, to participate as an investor in his private version of the company, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing from Thursday.

The more than $7 billion in new money includes 19 investors, some of whom are current Twitter shareholders – including Larry Ellison and Sequoia Capital’s trust Qatar Holding, and Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Alsaud of Saudi Arabia.

This story is developing …