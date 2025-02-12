Dem Congressman Follows Marjorie Taylor Greene and Shows a ‘Dick Pic’ of Elon Musk on the Floor | Video

California Rep. Robert Garcia, citing the time Marjorie Taylor Greene flashed nude photos of Hunter Biden, brought his own “dick pic” to Capitol Hill Wednesday: a photo of Elon Musk.

On Tuesday, the tech billionaire touted all the sweeping changes his DOGE department was undertaking, even though he has faced legal obstacles in implementing several of them since President Donald Trump took office last month.

“The last Congress chairwoman Greene literally showed a dick pic in our oversight congressional hearing, so I thought I’d bring one as well. Now this, of course, we know, is President Elon Musk,” Garcia said sarcastically as the photo was unveiled, referring to the X and SpaceX owner, who has assumed an unexpectedly powerful presence in Trump’s second term.

“He’s also the world’s richest man. He was the biggest political donor in the last election. He has billions of dollars in conflicts of interest, and we know that he is leading a power grab also abided by and encouraged by Donald Trump and, of course, the chairwoman, Congresswoman Greene,” Garcia continued.

Watch the moment below:

Garcia: I find it ironic that Marjorie Taylor Greene is in charge of running this committee. In the last congress she literally showed a dick pick in an oversight hearing so I thought I would bring one as well. Now this, of course, we know is President Elon Musk. pic.twitter.com/u6SC8YAkE1 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 12, 2025

In the clip from Fox News, shared to social media, he concluded, “We’re talking about the destruction of the actual social safety net in this country. We know that one in five Americans collect social security, seniors, disabled people. This entire plan is about hurting the American social safety net and destroying our institutions.”

Garcia then ticked off the things that the Musk-led department is trying to do, and called it “a demolition plan that’s going to run through our government.”

The rep added, “DOGE is trying to abolish the Department of Education. That means opportunities denied to kids. It means you’re ripping away opportunities for children with disabilities who are dependent on this money.”

He went on to call the plan to eliminate or destroy the National Institutions of Health “crazy,” and decried the halting of key medical research.

Garcia also lamented changes to the Department of Labor that may prevent employees from reporting abuse on the job and cuts to Social Security. As for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, he warned, “Think about the scammers and fraudsters that will be empowered across this country because Elon Musk wants these companies to have more power over consumers.”

Watch Garcia’s full comments on Wednesday in the video above.