endeavor elon musk ari emanuel

Ari Emanuel; Elon Musk (Getty Images)

The ‘Elon Musk Effect': Endeavor Hopes New Board Member Will Bring IPO Gold

by | April 6, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

“Endeavor is no Disney — they’re not a brand name outside of Hollywood — so they need help getting investors’ attention,” one industry watcher says

Billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, the newest board member at Ari Emanuel’s Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., brings a new kind of star power to the financially troubled entertainment conglomerate that could drive a successful IPO, experts say.

But it’s Musk’s cult appeal rather than his business acumen that Endeavor is banking on for its second IPO attempt, said David Offenberg, an associate professor of finance at Loyola Marymount University focusing on the entertainment business. “Elon Musk is arguably one of the greatest entrepreneurs that the world has ever known. Any company would be lucky to have him advising their CEO and executive team,” Offenberg said.

Become a member to read more.
Diane Haithman

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

‘Chad': Inside the 5-Year Odyssey From Failed Fox Pilot to TBS Comedy
Malika the Lion Queen

Ratings: Fox’s ‘Malika the Lion Queen’ Has No Roar
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings delivers a keynote address at CES 2016

Netflix Lost 31% of Market Share in the Last Year as Streaming Rivals Gained Ground | Charts
Home & Family

Why Did Hallmark Channel Cancel ‘Home & Family’ When Viewership Was at an All-Time High?

Ratings: Christopher Meloni’s ‘SVU’ Comeback Scores 7.6 Million Viewers

My Pandemic Year: How 10 Actors Survived Through the Hollywood Shutdowns
2021 summer tentpole box office

As US Movie Theaters Reopen, Overseas Shutdowns Could Stall Box Office Recovery
award campaigns

Why Post-Pandemic Awards Campaigns Will Still Be Digital First (and Often Virtual) | Pro Insight
American Housewife

Ratings: ‘American Housewife’ Settles for New Series Low With Season 5 Finale
Ari Emanuel Endeavor

Why Does Ari Emanuel Think Endeavor Can IPO This Time?
Amoeba Music Hollywood

New Location, Same Amoeba Music? Fans Hope Iconic Store Keeps Rockin’ That ‘Funky Vibe’