Elon Musk Rejects Jimmy Fallon’s Plea to ‘Fix’ Twitter Meme Claiming Fallon Died

The hashtag #RIPJimmyFallon trended Tuesday

| November 16, 2022 @ 10:01 AM
Elon Musk, Jimmy Fallon

Elon Musk, Jimmy Fallon (Getty Images)

After #JimmyFallonIsDead trended Tuesday on Twitter, the late-night host asked Twitter owner Elon Musk directly if he could “fix it.” Musk’s brief response on Wednesday morning: “Fix what?”

While several people took the hashtag at face value and thought Fallon was really dead, it quickly became a meme with photos of people who were definitely not the former “SNL” star, including fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and James Corden.

Some speculated whether the misleading meme violated Twitter’s new policies, or if they fell under the category of Musk-sanctioned “parody.”

Another variation on a “Simpsons” episode featured Lisa Simpson wheeling Bart into their parents’ room with the fake announcement, “Mom, Dad, Jimmy Fallon is dead!”

