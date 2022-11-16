After #JimmyFallonIsDead trended Tuesday on Twitter, the late-night host asked Twitter owner Elon Musk directly if he could “fix it.” Musk’s brief response on Wednesday morning: “Fix what?”

Fix what? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2022

While several people took the hashtag at face value and thought Fallon was really dead, it quickly became a meme with photos of people who were definitely not the former “SNL” star, including fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and James Corden.

Gone but not forgotten. Rest easy king 🕊🥀

Sept 19, 1974-Nov 15, 2022 #RIPJimmyFallon pic.twitter.com/3HG2HkNSV8 — Eclipse Shade🍥 (@EclipseShade69) November 16, 2022

Some nefarious internet trolls have been using a picture of James Corden when tweeting about Jimmy Fallon's recent passing, so I will use the correct picture.



R.I.P. Jimmy Fallon pic.twitter.com/mfOZemgiPF — Adrino (@Adrino23589412) November 16, 2022

Some speculated whether the misleading meme violated Twitter’s new policies, or if they fell under the category of Musk-sanctioned “parody.”

I mean saying Jimmy Fallon is dead is just a joke “parody” so it’s not a violation technically. — CJ (@CJ61617538) November 16, 2022

Another variation on a “Simpsons” episode featured Lisa Simpson wheeling Bart into their parents’ room with the fake announcement, “Mom, Dad, Jimmy Fallon is dead!”