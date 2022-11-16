After #JimmyFallonIsDead trended Tuesday on Twitter, the late-night host asked Twitter owner Elon Musk directly if he could “fix it.” Musk’s brief response on Wednesday morning: “Fix what?”
While several people took the hashtag at face value and thought Fallon was really dead, it quickly became a meme with photos of people who were definitely not the former “SNL” star, including fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and James Corden.
Some speculated whether the misleading meme violated Twitter’s new policies, or if they fell under the category of Musk-sanctioned “parody.”
Another variation on a “Simpsons” episode featured Lisa Simpson wheeling Bart into their parents’ room with the fake announcement, “Mom, Dad, Jimmy Fallon is dead!”