Add Elon Musk and Ken Jennings to the list of celebrities beefing on Twitter.

The Tesla CEO decided to strike back at the “Jeopardy!” champion after Jennings tweeted a joke suggesting that he hopes Musk gets arrested. It all started with a tweet Musk sent out on Monday about reopening the Tesla factory.

“Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me,” he wrote.

Jennings posted a screenshot of the tweet with the quip, “Can’t believe I’m actually agreeing with Elon Musk, but he is absolutely correct: please arrest Elon Musk.

Musk fired back at the trivia-wizard, calling him a “knucklehead.”

“All other car companies are allowed to manufacture *except* Tesla, you knucklehead. No wonder you got crushed by a computer the size of a pizza box,” he wrote back.

Musk is, of course, referring to the time Jennings’ was bested by the computer in “Jeopardy!’s” 2011 “Man vs. Machine” tournament, where he played against an IBM supercomputer named Watson.

But as of this past January, Jennings was crowned the greatest “Jeopardy!” player of all time after besting fellow champions James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter.

Maybe Musk and Jennings should play a round of trivia to squash the beef.

