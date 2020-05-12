Elon Musk Calls ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Ken Jennings a ‘Knucklehead’ in Pandemic-Fueled Twitter Feud

“Jeopardy!” champ and Tesla CEO are now feuding on Twitter

| May 12, 2020 @ 3:07 PM
Ken Jennings Elon Musk

Getty

Add Elon Musk and Ken Jennings to the list of celebrities beefing on Twitter.

The Tesla CEO decided to strike back at the “Jeopardy!” champion after Jennings tweeted a joke suggesting that he hopes Musk gets arrested. It all started with a tweet Musk sent out on Monday about reopening the Tesla factory.

Also Read: Elon Musk and Grimes' Newborn Son's Bizarre Name Explained

“Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me,” he wrote.

Jennings posted a screenshot of the tweet with the quip, “Can’t believe I’m actually agreeing with Elon Musk, but he is absolutely correct: please arrest Elon Musk.

Musk fired back at the trivia-wizard, calling him a “knucklehead.”

Also Read: Elon Musk Says Tesla's Stock Price Is 'Too High' Just Before It Drops 9%

“All other car companies are allowed to manufacture *except* Tesla, you knucklehead. No wonder you got crushed by a computer the size of a pizza box,” he wrote back.

Musk is, of course, referring to the time Jennings’ was bested by the computer in “Jeopardy!’s” 2011 “Man vs. Machine” tournament, where he played against an IBM supercomputer named Watson.

But as of this past January, Jennings was crowned the greatest “Jeopardy!” player of all time after besting fellow champions James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter.

Maybe Musk and Jennings should play a round of trivia to squash the beef.

14 Famous People Who Died on Their Birthday, From Shakespeare to Ingrid Bergman (Photos)

  • died on their birthday death merle haggard ingrid bergman william shakespeare
  • raphael
  • william shakespeare
  • machine gun kelly gangster
  • sidney bechet
  • swede risberg
  • mel street
  • ingrid bergman
  • corrie ten boom
  • Betty Friedan
  • fdr jr
  • mike douglas
  • fran warren
  • merle haggard
  • ed aschoff
1 of 15

Celebrities like Merle Haggard left the planet on the month and day they joined it

A number of well known folks have died on their birthdays. Here's 14 of the most famous of them.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE