Elon Musk Says ‘It’s Time for Trump to Hang Up His Hat & Sail Into the Sunset’

On Monday, Elon Musk said it’s ‘not true’ that he once told Donald Trump he voted for him, and also added that he wishes Trump would “sail into the sunset.”

But Musk, who continued to suggest he supports Florida’s homophobic governor Ron DeSantis for President, also said he thinks Democrats should “call off the attack” on Trump, which he said is the reason Trump might run for President again.

If you’re just catching up, at a rally on Sunday, Trump called Musk “a bulls— artist” and claimed that Musk “told me he voted for me.”

“Not true,” Musk said on Twitter, replying to an article about Trump’s comments.

“I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset,” Musk continued. “Dems should also call off the attack – don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency.”

Responding to another Twitter user, Musk also said, basically, that his primary objection to Trump is his age. “Trump would be 82 at end of term, which is too old to be chief executive of anything, let alone the United States of America. If DeSantis runs against Biden in 2024, then DeSantis will easily win – he doesn’t even need to campaign,” Musk said.

Not true — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2022

I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset.



Dems should also call off the attack – don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2022