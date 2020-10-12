HBO Limited Series About Elon Musk’s SpaceX in the Works From Channing Tatum

A six-episode limited series about Elon Musk’s SpaceX is in the works at HBO, with Channing Tatum’s Free Association producing the project.

Here’s the official description for the potential show, aptly titled “SpaceX,” which is based on Ashlee Vance’s book “Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future”:

In pursuit of his lifelong dream to make humankind a multi-planetary species, this limited series follows Elon Musk as he handpicks a team of engineers to work on a remote Pacific Island where they build, and launch, the first SpaceX rocket into orbit, spurring a new era of privately funded space exploration and culminating in the first manned Space X launch of the Falcon 9 on May 30, 2020.

Doug Jung (“Star Trek Beyond,” “The Cloverfield Paradox,” “Mindhunter”) is writing the script for the “SpaceX” series, and will executive produce alongside Tatum, Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan for their Free Association banner. Michael Parets will oversee for the production company. Vance and Len Amato are also executive producers. Musk himself is not currently attached to the series.

No word yet on casting for the show, including who will be playing billionaire Musk.

Along with being the founder, CEO, CTO and chief designer of SpaceX, Musk is best known for being CEO and product architect of Tesla, Inc.

Tatum is currently in production on his directorial debut, “Dog,” which he will co-direct with Carolin and star in. Free Association has produced “22 Jump Street” and “Magic Mike” franchises. They are also producing “Gorilla and the Bird,” directed by Jean Marc Valle, for HBO.

Tatum and Free Association are repped by CAA, Jacobson, Hoberman, Teller and Relevant.