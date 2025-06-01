Elon Musk Tells CBS ‘DOGE Will Continue as a Way of Life,’ Still Questions Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ | Video

Elon Musk sat down for a taped interview with CBS Sunday Morning host David Pogue, a wide-ranging discussion of Trump-related topics, including the president’s “big, beautiful” spending bill and Musk’s apparently slowed-down Department of Government Efficiency.

For now, DOGE “is going to continue just as a way of life,” Musk told Pogue. “And I’ll have some participation in that, but as I say publicly, my focus has to be on the companies at this point.”

But as Pogue pointed out during the segment, the relationship between Trump and Musk has slowed down. At one point this year the president was posting online about Musk several times a week, but by April he had completely stopped mentioning the tech entrepreneur.

Pogue also asked Musk how he feels about that spending bill, which could mean “everything he’s done on DOGE gets wiped out in the first year.”

“I think a bill can be big or it can be beautiful. But I don’t know if it could be both,” Musk answered.

Pogue also grilled Musk about the Trump administration’s proposed tariffs.

“I noticed that all of your businesses involve a lot of components, a lot of parts,” Pogue said. “Do the tariffs and the trade wars affect any of this?” Musk answered in the affirmative.

The conversation briefly turned toward a ban on foreign students at Harvard, also another idea cooked up by Trump and his team. Despite having benefitted from being allowed to attend university in the United States, Musk deflected the question and said to Pogue, “Yeah, I mean, I think we want to stick to, you know, the subject of the day — which is, like spaceships, as opposed to presidential policy.”

Watch the interview with Elon Musk in the video above.