Elon Musk Mocks BBC Report Saying Trolls Have Gotten Worse Since His Twitter Takeover: ‘Trolls Are Kinda Fun’

Elon Musk was notably amused by a BBC investigation Monday that revealed that trolling, hate speech and disinformation have grown on Twitter since he took over last fall.
Naturally, the CEO took to his own Twitter to mock the BBC story headline, “Twitter can’t protect you from trolls any more.”
“Sorry for turning Twitter from nurturing paradise into place that has … trolls,” Musk tweeted with a screenshot of the article Monday morning.
He added: “(Real article from organization calling itself bbc).”
But of course, Musk didn’t stop there. In another post, Musk replied to one user who claimed to have “fixed” the investigation by clarifying that “Twitter won’t let us spread misinformation and control the population with our lies and send death threats to people on the right anymore.”
“Exactly,” he wrote. “At the same time, worth noting that the left is not being censored either. This is not a right wing takeover, but rather a centrist takeover.”
The Tesla founder also replied “literally roflmao” to Shibetoshi Nakamoto who said “Before elon i NEVER had ANYONE say anything mean to me ever. it was a beautiful utopia. now i fear for my life daily.” User Shaman of Avalon claimed that “trolls are half the fun of being on here,” to which Musk confessed, “Have to admit trolls are kinda fun.”
A lot of users had Musk’s back.
Of course, some reacted to this investigation by trolling it.
A couple users even joked about the need for “troll rights.”
A few concerned users also called out Musk and the bullying that takes place on the platform.