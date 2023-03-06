Elon Musk Mocks BBC Report Saying Trolls Have Gotten Worse Since His Twitter Takeover: ‘Trolls Are Kinda Fun’

Elon Musk was notably amused by a BBC investigation Monday that revealed that trolling, hate speech and disinformation have grown on Twitter since he took over last fall.

Naturally, the CEO took to his own Twitter to mock the BBC story headline, “Twitter can’t protect you from trolls any more.”

“Sorry for turning Twitter from nurturing paradise into place that has … trolls,” Musk tweeted with a screenshot of the article Monday morning.

Sorry for turning Twitter from nurturing paradise into place that has … trolls 🧌 pic.twitter.com/HaWl1jPfOm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2023

He added: “(Real article from organization calling itself bbc).”

But of course, Musk didn’t stop there. In another post, Musk replied to one user who claimed to have “fixed” the investigation by clarifying that “Twitter won’t let us spread misinformation and control the population with our lies and send death threats to people on the right anymore.”

“Exactly,” he wrote. “At the same time, worth noting that the left is not being censored either. This is not a right wing takeover, but rather a centrist takeover.”

The Tesla founder also replied “literally roflmao” to Shibetoshi Nakamoto who said “Before elon i NEVER had ANYONE say anything mean to me ever. it was a beautiful utopia. now i fear for my life daily.” User Shaman of Avalon claimed that “trolls are half the fun of being on here,” to which Musk confessed, “Have to admit trolls are kinda fun.”

A lot of users had Musk’s back.

The “investigation” is based on disgruntled (ex)-employees who by their own admission were in charge of the old Twitter’s censorship regime lol. Not exactly the heights of credibility — M .C. K. (@HXMnCK) March 6, 2023

They have to be trolling, no? — Kong Trading 🦍 (@KongBTC) March 6, 2023

Clearly the rest of the internet is all sunshine and rainbows and where everyone is nice to each other. Funny how the trolls can only be found at Twitter. 😂 — Min-Liang Tan (@minliangtan) March 6, 2023

You literally brought suspended accounts back when they were suspended for inviting people to act violence against women, And non-religion people. — Savan Qadir (@savanQadir) March 6, 2023

I’m sorry but a Twitter was never a nursing home for troll-suffering users — it’s in the chaos of it all that you find meaning. It’s not cuddly — Antonio Altamirano (@antonio) March 6, 2023

twitter feels exciting, invigorating, stimulating, emancipating, alive, radical, tumultuous, intellectual with a touch of trailer trash, thanks you Mr Musk — Adam Robinson /Humor/mirth. Pronouns Ho/Hum (@AdamRob57186055) March 6, 2023

Those that are afraid of the "big bad trolls" and need protection always can go to FB. (Or wear a mask: some say that masks protect from everything) — Julian Perez (@JulianP29014012) March 6, 2023

Of course, some reacted to this investigation by trolling it.

BBC: Show me where on the doll they trolled you 😭 pic.twitter.com/QQGSxr00EN — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) March 6, 2023

This paradise of trolls called Twatterati is just missing a space station 🤣 #twitter #elonmusknews pic.twitter.com/L5LqoMUztS — Adel (@AdeldMeyer) March 6, 2023

A couple users even joked about the need for “troll rights.”

what about the trolls rights? pic.twitter.com/RPsOYeaxWd — tehMoonwalkeR (@tehMoonwalkeR) March 6, 2023

What happened to troll rights? — Grey Jabesi (@greybtc) March 6, 2023

A few concerned users also called out Musk and the bullying that takes place on the platform.

You can’t deny the social bullying that goes on on twitter especially for kids/teens . What is twitter doing to stop this, and to help when kids/teens are consistently targeted? — Savan Kotecha (@Savan_Kotecha) March 6, 2023