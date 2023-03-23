Twitter will be officially pulling the plug on legacy verified accounts’ blue check marks, which has historically indicated whether the account represents a notable person or brand, but now will belong to paid subscribers only.

It’s been a long time coming since Musk shared that the end of legacy verified accounts was near. In the months to follow, he continued to push back the launch date of Twitter Blue, his formerly $8 (now $7) monthly subscription that buys a shiny blue check and some other platform privileges.

Well, the day has come — finally and officially. On April Fool’s Day (April 1) Twitter will be knocking all legacy verified blue checks off the platform, leaving the only open route for verification through Musk’s Twitter Blue.

“On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue here,” Twitter’s account Twitter Verified tweeted Thursday.

On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue here: https://t.co/gzpCcwOpLp



Organizations can sign up for https://t.co/RlN5BbuGA3… — Twitter Verified (@verified) March 23, 2023

The post now has more than 4 million views, and a slew of comments. “Imagine paying for twitter never,” one user wrote under the post.

“So after EVERYTHING WE HAD TO DO TO BE ACTUALLY VERIFIED ALL THE SUBMISSIONS ALL THE REJECTIONS ALL THE PRESS…YALL JUST READY FOR TWITTER TO NOT MEAN ANYTHING,” another person wrote.

Others thought it might just be an April fool’s joke.

“April Fool’s, amirite?”

Come April 1, the only people with check will be those who have already subscribed to Twitter Blue, which has monthly and annual plans. Subscribers will receive the ability to edit Tweets, upload 1080p videos, and access Reader, receive custom navigation and more.