Elon Musk has put journalists Bari Weiss and Matt Taibbi in charge of releasing the next round of “Twitter files,” or private internal communications from former Twitter executives, acknowledging that he personally has “hardly read any” of the documents.

“I gave Bari Weiss access to The Twitter Files an hour ago,” Musk announced during a live Twitter Spaces Q&A on Saturday. “At some point it might make sense to have them publicly available so that anyone can look at them. The general idea is to surface anything bad Twitter has done in the past.”

The Twitter CEO said he’s “somewhat” leaving the task of rolling this out to Taibbi and Weiss, admitting that despite promoting the release of the files on Twitter, he personally hasn’t read many of them at all.

“Matt Taibbi’s read way more than I have by a ton, because my priority has been just getting Twitter healthy and fixing Twitter engineering,” Musk said during the Spaces Q&A, which also prominently featured Seb Gorka who served under Donald Trump as Deputy Assistant to the President and was permanently banned from YouTube for spreading misinformation about the 2020 election.

On Friday, Taibbi published the first round of “Twitter Files” in a lengthy thread containing documents ostensibly given to him by Musk.

“What you’re about to read is the first installment in a series, based upon thousands of internal documents obtained by sources at Twitter,” he wrote. “The Twitter Files, Part One: How and Why Twitter Blocked the Hunter Biden Laptop Story.”

The thread contains what Taibbi and Musk claim are screenshots of communications between former Twitter executives as they deliberated how to handle a report about Hunter Biden’s laptop ahead of the 2020 election. Ultimately, according to the files, the company moved to suppress the New York Post story, which claimed that the laptop contained a “smoking-gun email” revealing Biden’s shady business dealings with a Ukraine official.

“Twitter took extraordinary steps to suppress the story, removing links and posting warnings that it may be ‘unsafe,'” Taibbi tweeted as part of the thread. “They even blocked its transmission via direct message, a tool hitherto reserved for extreme cases, e.g. child pornography.”

Musk, a vocal critic of censorship and self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist”, overhauled the company’s content-moderation policies when he took over in October. After promising he would not make major changes until he formed a content moderation policy committee, he abolished the existing content moderation team, leaving automation to do most of the work.