Elton John, Ringo Starr and More Pay Tribute to Charlie Watts: ‘A Hero Is Gone’

Music legends and music lovers alike are paying their respects to Charlie Watts, the longtime drummer of The Rolling Stones, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 80.

Watts died in London, surrounded by family. No cause of death was cited although he had recently pulled out of The Rolling Stones’ upcoming tour due to an undisclosed medical procedure.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts,” Bernard Doherty said in a statement to the Press Association. “He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family. Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation.”

Watts was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2004 and survived operations to remove his lymph nodes before undergoing radiotherapy. In 2011, he told BBC 6 Music that he thought he was going to die following his diagnosis.

The Stones’ “No Filter” U.S. tour will kick off next month with Grammy-winner Steve Jordan on drums, a decision made prior to Watts’ death. Watts, who’d been with the iconic group since its inception in 1963, was forced to pull out earlier this month in order to recuperate from a medical procedure, which was described as “completely successful.”

“For once my timing has been a little off,” Watts said in a statement at the time.

Here is how some of Watts’ friends and contemporaries are paying tribute to the “ultimate drummer.”

Beatle Paul McCartney posted a video message reacting to the news of Watts’ passing and offering condolences to his family.

“I’ve always loved you, beautiful man,” McCartney said.

Paul on Charlie Watts ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rn2elK6cFE — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 24, 2021

McCartney’s former bandmate Ringo Starr wrote, “God bless Charlie Watts we’re going to miss you man.”

#God bless Charlie Watts we’re going to miss you man peace and love to the family Ringo 😎✌️🌟❤️🌈🎶☮️ pic.twitter.com/3tSFg7EMQG — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) August 24, 2021

Elton John also took to Twitter to commemorate the “sad day,” writing of Watts as the “ultimate drummer,” as well as “the most stylish of men, and such brilliant company.”

A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company. My deepest condolences to Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte. And of course, The Rolling Stones.



@therollingstones #CharlieWatts #RIP pic.twitter.com/9rjSSgioZL — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 24, 2021

The Twitter account of fellow classic rockers The Who posted a caption-less photo of Watts.

Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys also spoke of his love and appreciation for Watts.

“Charlie was a great drummer and I loved the Stones music, they made great records,” he wrote.

I’m just shocked to hear about Charlie Watts. I don’t know what to say, I feel terrible for Charlie’s family. Charlie was a great drummer and I loved the Stones music, they made great records. Love & Mercy. pic.twitter.com/C4q2zXvVKo — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) August 24, 2021

The iconic Joan Jett remembers Watts as “the most elegant and dignified drummer in rock and roll,” adding that, “He played exactly what was needed- no more – no less. He is one of a kind.”

Charlie Watts was the most elegant and dignified drummer in rock and roll. He played exactly what was needed – no more – no less. He is one of a kind. pic.twitter.com/aasPZ2fMYX — Joan Jett (@joanjett) August 24, 2021

Legendary songwriter Nile Rodgers, who produced one of Mick Jagger’s albums, wrote. “Rest In Power #CharlieWatts RIP. You are a smooth brother. Thanks for all the great music.”

Rest In Power #CharlieWatts RIP. You are a smooth brother. Thanks for all the great music. pic.twitter.com/ePlXpiiqNc — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) August 24, 2021

Paul Stanley, a founding member of Kiss, paid tribute to Watts as the “backbone of the Stones.”

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80 https://t.co/LUVShR1yaM via @YahooNews AWFUL NEWS. One of the true timeless icons and the backbone of the Stones. Hard to fathom the loss. So very sad. — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) August 24, 2021

Founding member of The Cure Lol Tolhurst thanked Watts for “all of my hi hat technique.”

All of my hi hat technique I owe to Charlie . Thank you and RIP Charlie Watts. — Lol Tolhurst (@LolTolhurst) August 24, 2021

Rage Against the Machine rocker Tom Morello penned a thoughtful testament to Watts’ impact on the genre.

“Rock n roll would not be rock n roll without the rhythm, the style, the VIBE of this incredible musician,” Morello wrote, adding that Watts was “one of the greatest and most important architects of the music we love.”

Rock n roll would not be rock n roll without the rhythm, the style, the VIBE of this incredible musician. Rest In Peace #CharlieWatts, one of the greatest and most important architects of the music we love. pic.twitter.com/xEfzaSLCba — Tom Morello (@tmorello) August 24, 2021

Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell reminded us that there is “no greatness” without a great drummer like Watts.

Drummers are the most ensnared individuals. Though they are loudest, they are the last to be heard. They have insecurities due to the fact that everyone has their back turned on them. Herein lies the band’s secret; there is no greatness- without a great drummer. RIP Charlie Watts pic.twitter.com/sAcE7SYiBY — Perry Farrell (@perryfarrell) August 24, 2021

Check out how some more notable musicians and rock fans were touched by Watts’ work.

A hero is gone. No words. A huge gaping hole in the universe.



RIP Charlie Watts. https://t.co/kLSaIF9JKn — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) August 24, 2021

RIP Charlie Watts pic.twitter.com/wOaM05p7Fe — William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) August 24, 2021

RIP Charlie Watts 🌘😞💙 master of elegant simplicity. (Thx @bradwood3 for the CW tutorials and lineage in my songs.) By thy grooves, we knew ye 💔 https://t.co/5iaZ2oSm8T — Liz Phair (@PhizLair) August 24, 2021

Peace and love, Charlie Watts. 💔 pic.twitter.com/SSc7s3Qf9w — Susanna Hoffs (@SusannaHoffs) August 24, 2021

I knew him a bit I used to meet him on the train when I used to go to Devon years and years ago.he was a great drummer and a great guy a one off sorry Charlie #charliewatts @RollingStones 2/2 — Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) August 24, 2021

RIP Charlie Watts, one of the greatest rock drummers ever and a real gentleman. Condolences to his family and the band. #charliewatts #RollingStones — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) August 24, 2021

thank you Charlie Watts 💔 pic.twitter.com/bKW1CwVGxD — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) August 24, 2021

Simply one of the greatest drummers that’s ever lived.



RIP Charlie Watts. pic.twitter.com/YViF4zQOX7 — Corbin Reiff (@CorbinReiff) August 24, 2021

I love how bored Charlie Watts looks in the “Angie” video. The man was utterly unimpressed with rock pomp and circumstance and made no attempt to hide it, which in turn made him the coolest looking guy in the room.



pic.twitter.com/YWyytsTTtl — Steven Hyden (@Steven_Hyden) August 24, 2021

Charlie Watts punching Mick Jagger and saying, "you're MY singer" will always be my guy. RIP to a man who knew his substantial value. pic.twitter.com/WG28oRVwNI — Mary Dixon (@MaryLDixon) August 24, 2021