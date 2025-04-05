Elton John Says ‘Tammy Faye’ Musical Flopped Because It Was ‘Too Political’ for Broadway

“They don’t really get irony,” the music legend laments of American audiences

Elton John attends the opening night of the new Elton John musical "Tammy Faye" on Broadway at The Palace Theatre on November 14, 2024 in New York City
Elton John attends opening night of "Tammy Faye" on Broadway (Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)
Stephanie kaloi

After Elton John’s musical “Tammy Faye” transferred to Broadway in November, it was not met with a lot of interest from American theatergoers. In an interview with The Times published Friday, John said he felt the musical didn’t perform well because it was “too political” for New York audiences.

“We put out two musicals recently, one a huge flop in America and the other a huge hit in England,” he said in reference to “Tammy Faye” and “The Devil Wears Prada,” which recently hit London’s West End.

“‘Tammy Faye’ came out during the U.S. election, and it’s all about how the integration of church and state ruined America, which Ronald Reagan did. It was too political for America. They don’t really get irony,” John explained of its reception. The production opened on Broadway Nov. 14 and closed Dec. 8.

John also addressed rumors he might be prepared to retire from music completely, something that the outlet said has been “exaggerated.” But the singer admitted that he has no interest in going back out on tour. His “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour wrapped July 2023.

“To go back and do an Elton John set on tour, I would just kill myself. We went to New Orleans recently to film ‘Spinal Tap 2.’ We drove into the back of a big arena and I turned to David and said, ‘You know, I’ve got hives.’ I couldn’t do a better show than Glastonbury 2023, so what would be the point? You have to know when to fold it.”

An eye infection the singer contracted in November spurred first those rumors, and the singer admitted the infection has severely impacted his eyesight. “I can see you, but I can’t see TV, I can’t read. I can’t see my boys playing rugby and soccer, and it has been a very stressful time because I’m used to soaking it all up. It’s distressing,” he said.

The music legend’s latest album, a collaborative effort with Brandi Carlile titled “Who Believes in Angels?,” dropped Friday.

Elton John and Chappell Roan perform onstage at Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 02, 2025 in West Hollywood, California.
Read Next
Chappell Roan and Elton John Perform on Each Other's Songs at Oscars Party | Video

Stephanie kaloi

Stephanie Kaloi

Stephanie is a reporter at TheWrap. She has been covering news, politics, entertainment, media, and sports (mostly women’s basketball) for over 15 years. Her experience includes The Guardian, People, the BBC, SB Nation and more.

Comments